‘Oppenheimer’ scene stealer Robert Downey Jr. is coming for that Oscar

Robert Downey Jr. is a name everyone knows. His charismatic persona and ageless style has occupied the pop culture zeitgeist for the majority of the 21st century. Having topped Forbes’ list of Highest Paid Actors from 2012-2015 and winning a whopping seven People’s Choice Awards in the 2010s alone, he’s arguably the most popular actor of the 21st century. This is largely due to his portrayal of Tony Stark a.k.a. Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The box office success of his first film with Marvel, 2009’s “Iron Man,” marked the start of the most financially successful and iconic franchise in the history of modern cinema. Downey Jr. starred in 9 MCU films as Iron Man and in the process raked up just shy of $350 million in salary.

His final film as Stark, “Avengers: Endgame,” marked the end of a groundbreaking era for Hollywood. The film was well received in every measure and, until “Avatar” was re- released into cinemas, it was the highest grossing film ever made. Downey Jr. received particularly high praise for his swan song performance in “Endgame,” so much so that an Oscar campaign was mounted for the actor. This began to gain traction before the actor shut it down himself: “Let’s not do that,” he famously remarked. And so the campaign came to a halt. But it was clear that the support was there from the industry.

Not that this is the first time the industry has recognised the now 58-year-old’s formidable acting gifts. This isn’t his first rodeo. For starters, Robert won a Golden Globe in 2010 for his performance as the dangerously brilliant titular detective in Guy Ritchie’s “Sherlock Holmes” adaptation. He holds an additional Golden Globe, as well as SAG prize for his memorable stint on popular legal comedy-drama series “Ally McBeal” as the ever charming and witty Larry Paul. He likely would’ve won the Emmy later that year had it not been for personal complications. Rounding out his current trophy cabinet is a coveted BAFTA mask for his portrayal of the legendary Charlie Chaplin in Richard Attenborough’s 1992 biopic “Chaplin”.

Downey Jr. was also recognised by the academy for this role. He didn’t win though; the Oscar went to Al Pacino (“Scent of a Woman”) that year, who at the time was an 8-time nominee and criminally overdue. The academy would later nominate Downey Jr. for his floor-rolling turn as skin-altered multi-millionaire Australian actor Kirk Lazarus in Ben Stiller’s 2008 comedy blockbuster, “Tropic Thunder”. He lost that year too, this time to the late Heath Ledger (“The Dark Knight”); no explanation needed there.

So, the great American actor has had to wait for his time in the sun from the academy. He’s clearly even made himself wait of late. But, with the recent release of Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer”, the actor won’t be able to hold himself back from Oscar glory.

Nolan’s 3-hour epic biographical picture about the invisibly brilliant American scientist and innovator J. Robert Oppenheimer, portrayed by Cillian Murphy, has somehow surpassed the already surreally high expectations set for it by audiences, social media buzz, the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon, and the looming shadow of Nolan’s preceding filmography. Right now, the film holds an 8.9 average rating on IMDb, a 90 Metascore on Metacritic and is projected by Forbes to open with over $50 million at the domestic box office. Not bad.

In “Oppenheimer”, Downey Jr. is Lewis Strauss, a senior member of the Atomic Energy Commission who is the focus of the film’s “Fusion” chapter, captured in black-and-white. Like with most of Nolan’s films, the use of time, in this case by way of timelines, is a key proponent in the narrative momentum. So as the story unravels, and Strauss and Oppenheimer’s timelines begin to interact more and more, the film’s intensity draws closer and closer to nuclear. The result is not only a remarkable achievement in filmmaking, but a titanic acting showcase for its star- studded cast. Downey Jr. in particular, has been getting exemplary reviews for his turn as Strauss. Below is just a sampling:

“In a film of standout performances, Downey delivers a tour de force of festering animosity that blows the doors off. All his time in the Marvel universe might lead you to forget that Downey is one of the best actors on the planet. Here’s a reminder. Prepare to be wowed.” – Peter Travers, ABC NEWS

“Outstanding… Downey unpacks in a performance of beautifully coiled serpentine layers.” – Justin Chang, The Los Angeles Times

“Downey’s performance, equal parts subtly scented aftershave and snake oil, is a double-dealing marvel.” – Stephanie Zacharek, TIME

“of all of the film’s sharp performances, Robert Downey Jr.‘s Lewis Strauss stands head and shoulders above. […] After a decade sealed in that Iron Man suit, Downey finally reasserts himself as a generation-defining talent.” – Dylan Ross, The Observer

In the third act of the film, Downey Jr. gets an invaluable Oscar-clip moment where he really gets to flex his acting chops. The academy loves acting spectacles. Whether it’s yelling, crying, laughing, screaming… the bigger is often the better in their eyes. Think of Mahershala Ali’s ‘If I’m not black enough…’ monologue in “Green Book,” Joe Pesci’s ‘Funny how?’ bit in “Goodfellas,” Javier Bardem’s coin-toss stand-off in “No Country For Old Men.” This is one of those, and it will prove crucial to Robert’s candidacy, particularly with him being in the Best Supporting Actor category this season.

As David Rooney’s observes about this very scene in his rave review of the film for The Hollywood Reporter: “The ruthlessness with which he pursues his goals is displayed only toward the end, when the stakes are at their highest, spilling out in a bitter torrent of rage. It’s a stunning moment of revelation and a reminder of skills that many of our best actors have put aside while they frolic around playing quippy superheroes for huge wads of cash.”

This inclusion is demonstrative of the inevitable staying power of this scene in people’s minds, and how it will help Robert win Oscar gold this season.

Another element of performances that the academy loves to reward is transformations. Whether it’s George Clooney as Bob Barnes (“Syriana”), Christian Bale as Dicky Ecklund (“The Fighter”), or Jared Leto as Rayon (“Dallas Buyers Club”), it’s a common theme among winners, particularly in the 21st century. Downey shaved his head for his role in “Oppenheimer,” and his receding grey hairline perfectly resembles Strauss’. Critics have noted the actor’s transformation, with both the Washington Post and New York Times labelling him “unrecognizable.”

Combine all these elements with his illustrious career and influence in the industry, his two previous Oscar nominations, and his admirable and seamless move from vibrant blockbusters to prestige dramas such as “Oppenheimer,” and Robert Downey Jr. is most assuredly Oscar bound.

Since the film’s release, he has rocketed up our odds. He’s now up to 5th in our combined odds and has the 3rd highest number of win votes. And while only 4 of our 15 experts currently predict him for a nomination, all 4 of them are also predicting him to win. The tea leaves have been read. It’s time for Robert Downey Jr. to finally add Oscar to his cabinet.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions