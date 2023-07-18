Robert Downey Jr. auditioned for ‘The Holiday’ and Kate Winslet said he had the ‘worst British accent’ she’d ever heard

From the files of the Hollywood multiverse, the Nancy Meyers holiday classic “The Holiday” could have starred Robert Downey Jr. and Jimmy Fallon instead of Jude Law and Jack Black.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM host Howard Stern, Downey and Fallon revealed they were called in to read with eventual “The Holiday” stars Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz despite not really being serious contenders for the lead male roles.

“We both got called in just as seat fillers… [Meyers] needed someone to read with the gals and we’re sitting there going, ‘It’s about to happen for us,’” Downey said. “And I was like, ‘I’ve got to have a better English accent than Jude Law at this point.’ And Winslet said, ‘That is the worst British accent I’ve ever heard.’”

The punchline, unsaid by Downey: Three years after the release of “The Holiday,” following Downey’s transformational role as Tony Stark in “Iron Man,” the actor was cast as British detective Sherlock Holmes in “Sherlock Holmes” with Law as his trusty sidekick, Watson.

Downey is generating rave reviews already for his performance in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” the first serious dramatic role he’s done since exiting the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Stern interview was a bit of a surprise. On Sunday night, the legendary radio host decided to broadcast “while entertaining guests at his home – including Drew Barrymore, Robert Downey Jr., Jon Bon Jovi, and many more.”

“I’m trying something new … I’m breaking into my own channel,” Stern said. “I thought we would play music — I would go back to my roots of being a D.J.”

