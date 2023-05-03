Rock and Roll Hall of Fame reveals 2023 inductees: Willie Nelson, Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, and more

The Red Headed Stranger is going to Cleveland!

Willie Nelson, who just celebrated his 90th birthday with a star-studded concert at the Hollywood Bowl, is the newest member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, as the 40-year-old institution has just announced its latest round of inductees.

In addition to Nelson, the 2023 class of performers include Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott, the late George Michael, Rage Against The Machine, and The Spinners.

For the Musical Influence category, hip-hop pioneer DJ Cool Herc and late guitarist Link Wray got the nod. In the Musical Excellence category, Chaka Khan, Al Kooper (of Blood, Sweat, & Tears, and a key Bob Dylan collaborator, among other things), and Elton John’s lyricist Bernie Taupin have been inducted.

Lastly, “Soul Train” host, the late Don Cornelius, was awarded the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

These additional categories are voted on by a special committee, whereas the performers’ category has had an evolving methodology. Originally, a nominating committee (many of whom you may know) put forth names of artists whose initial works date back 25 years. These were voted on by as many as 1,000 industry experts. In 2012, this changed, and fan votes were included, though these ballots are not given the same weight as those from the insiders. (I would need to have graduated from M.I.T. to explain this any further.)

However, this year saw a more philosophical change. Despite the name “rock & roll,” the hall – which has bent its definition plenty over the years – has now officially initiated a new vibe. “Born from the collision of rhythm & blues, country, and gospel, rock & roll is a spirit that is inclusive and ever-changing,” read a statement on the hall’s website this year. “The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates the sound of youth culture and honors the artists whose music connects us all.”

Hence, performers like Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, and George Michael, who are, let’s face it, country, hip-hop, and pop artists, are part of this year’s selection.

“This year’s incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, in a statement. “We are honored that this November’s Induction Ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th Anniversary of the birth of Hip Hop.”

Nominated performers who missed the cut this year include A Tribe Called Quest, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, the White Stripes, and the late Warren Zevon.

