Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2023 nominees include Missy Elliott, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, A Tribe Called Quest

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2023 nominees on Wednesday:

Kate Bush

Sheryl Crow

Missy Elliott

Iron Maiden

Joy Division/New Order

Cyndi Lauper

George Michael

Willie Nelson

Rage Against The Machine

Soundgarden

The Spinners

A Tribe Called Quest

The White Stripes

Warren Zevon

Of this group of nominees, approximately six or seven will be elected later this year and inducted in the autumn at a ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio. Others beyond these artists can be chosen by the Hall of Fame committee and might be listed in the categories of musical excellence, early influence or as an executive, side musician, producer or songwriter.

Gold Derby recently hosted three polls about snubbed artists who should have been chosen this year. Our poll for female artists was won by Cher with strong support also for Cyndi Lauper and Mariah Carey. Our male artist poll was won by Phil Collins, with George Michael and Peter Frampton finishing well. Tommy James and the Shondells won the poll about overlooked bands, with Foreigner in second place and The B-52’s in third.

Last year’s induction ceremony in Los Angeles included Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurthymics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon. Eminem was inducted his first time on the ballot. All others in 2022 had been waiting for a long while. An artist is eligible 25 years after a first recording is released.

