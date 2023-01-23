Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: Tommy James and the Shondells should be inducted in 2023 [POLL RESULTS]

Tommy James and the Shondells have been eligible for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for over 30 years. And now an overwhelming number of the band’s fans have voted in our recent poll that they should finally be inducted in 2023. Gold Derby recently hosted a poll about which ignored group should be chosen for induction. With over 12,000 people worldwide voting, Tommy James had 64.05% of the votes with Foreigner in second place at 12.73% and The B-52’s with 4.79%.

Other bands recently inducted have included Depeche Mode (2020), The Doobie Brothers (2020), Duran Duran (2022), Eurythmics (2022), Foo Fighters (2021), The Go-Go’s (2021), Nine Inch Nails (2020), and T-Rex (2021).

When HOF voters mark their final ballots, we hope they will also take into account our recent poll for female artists, which was won by Cher with strong support also for Cyndi Lauper and Mariah Carey. Our male artist poll was won by Phil Collins, with George Michael and Peter Frampton finishing strong.

Here are the final poll results for 15 deserving bands:

TOMMY JAMES AND THE SHONDELLS (64.05%)

Eligible since 1992. Top songs include “Crimson and Clover,” “Crystal Blue Persuasion,” “I Think We’re Alone Now,” “Mony Mony.” No Grammy nominations.

FOREIGNER (12.73%)

Eligible since 2002. Top songs include “Cold as Ice,” “Double Vision,” “Hot Blooded,” “I Want to Know What Love Is,” “Juke Box Hero,” “Urgent.” Nominated for three Grammy Awards with no wins.

THE B-52’s (4.79%)

Eligible since 2003. Top songs include “Love Shack,” “Party out of Bounds,” “Roam,” “Rock Lobster.” Nominated for three Grammy Awards with no wins.

JETHRO TULL (3.91%)

Eligible since 1994. Top songs include “Aqualung,” “Bungle in the Jungle,” “Living in the Past.” Nominated for one Grammy Award with one win.

STYX (2.84%)

Eligible since 1997. Top songs include “Babe,” “Come Sail Away,” “Lady,” “Renegade,” “Too Much Time on My Hands.” Nominated for one Grammy Award with no win.

BOSTON (2.17%)

Eligible since 2002. Top songs include “Amanda,” “Foreplay/A Long Time,” “More Than a Feeling” and “Peace of Mind.” Nominated for one Grammy Award with no wins.

THE MONKEES (2.03%)

Eligible since 1991. Top songs include “Daydream Believer,” “I’m a Believer,” “Last Train to Clarksville,” “Pleasant Valley Sunday.” Nominated for four Grammy Awards with no wins.

THREE DOG NIGHT (1.71%)

Eligible since 1994. Top songs include “Easy to Be Hard,” “Joy to the World,” “Mama Told Me,” “One,” “Shambala.” Nominated for two Grammy Awards with no wins.

THE 5TH DIMENSION (1.37%)

Eligible since 1993. Top songs include “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In,” “Last Night I Didn’t Get to Sleep at All,” “Wedding Bell Blues.” Nominated for nine Grammy Awards with six wins.

SOUNDGARDEN (1.05%)

Eligible since 2011. Top songs include “Black Hole Sun,” “Fell on Black Days,” “Outshined,” “Rusty Cage. Nominated for nine Grammy Awards with two wins.

SALT-N-PEPA (0.87%)

Eligible since 2012. Top songs include “Push It,” “Shoop,” “Whatta Man.” Nominated for five Grammy Awards with one win.

HUEY LEWIS AND THE NEWS (0.78%)

Eligible since 2006. Top songs include “The Heart of Rock & Roll,” “Hip to Be Square,” “I Want a New Drug,” “The Power of Love.” Nominated for five Grammy Awards with one win.

THE TURTLES (0.69%)

Eligible since 1990. Top songs include “Happy Together,” It Ain’t Me Babe,” “She’d Rather Be with Me.” No Grammy nominations.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE (0.61%)

Eligible since 2017. Top songs include “Killing in the Name,” “Guerilla Radio,” “Sleep Now in the Fire,” “Testify.” Nominated for seven Grammy Awards with two wins.

THE COMMODORES (0.40%)

Eligible since 1999. Top songs include “Brick House,” “Easy,” “Natural High,” “Nightshift,” “Sail On,” “Three Times a Lady.” Nominated for nine Grammy Awards with one win.

