Rose Byrne is ready for a ‘Bridesmaids 2’ at any time

You know the expression. Always a bridesmaid and … always a bridesmaid?

Forty-three-year-old comedienne (and occasional “X-Men” co-star) Rose Byrne is apparently down for the commitment. In an interview with People Magazine, Byrne – who is currently co-starring with Seth Rogen in Apple TV+’s “Platonic” – said “of course” when asked if she’d like to revisit the 2011 Paul Feig-directed sensation “Bridesmaids.”

“If all the girls were in, I absolutely would,” she said. “The girls” in this case are Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Melissa McCarthy, Wendy McLendon Covey, and Elle Kemper.

But one would imagine everyone would find time to fit it into their schedules. The original film, written by Wiig and Annie Mumulo, and produced by Judd Apatow, made close to $300 million at the worldwide box office plus another $100 on home video sales, which were still a thing way back in 2011. It also garnered an Oscar nomination for Wiig and Mumulo’s original screenplay and a Best Supporting Actress nomination for Melissa McCarthy. The woman voided her bowels in a sink, and for this she deserved praise!

But Byrne is realistic. “It’s a hard act to follow because the first film was so great,” she told People. “It was so magical and so beloved.” She then countered “Maybe we could do a different movie together. A reimagining of something.” This maneuver, in certain circles, is called the “‘A Fish Called Wanda’-‘Fierce Creatures’ Shuffle.” It’s risky, but it sometimes works.

Byrne added that even when the cast is all in their 90s, they’d be ready to regroup. But also: “I would do a ‘Bridesmaids’ sequel this afternoon, right now,” she said. “That group of women was the most magical thing ever. Almost all of us were really good friends already. I think it was such a magical time.”

