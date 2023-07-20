‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’: Who are YOU rooting for to become ‘Queen of The Fame Games’? [POLL]

When “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 8 concludes with the grand finale on Friday, July 21 it will be to crown the latest champion in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame” (either Kandy Muse or Jimbo) and to anoint the first ever “Queen of The Fame Games.” RuPaul Charles announced a “second way to win” in addition to earning the coveted crown and $200,000 prize given to the traditional winner. One of the eliminated queens will also take home the consolation prize of a $60,000 cash tip.

Before the title of “Queen of The Fame Games” is officially bestowed upon one of the queens, we want to know who YOU are supporting in the race. Vote for your favorite in our poll below.

To earn the title of “Queen of The Fame Games,” one of the eliminated queens will have to top all the others in an ongoing audience vote that kicked off on July 14. Since their elimination, each eligible queen walked the catwalk in that week’s runway category which aired during the “Untucked” episode. Then, during the episode 11 “Fame Games Variety Extravaganza,” they each showcased their talent for the audience and judges to see.

The judges hand-selected their top two performers in that challenge to earn the chance to multiply their fan vote. After lip synching for their legacy to earn that multiplier, both LaLa Ri and Jaymes Mansfield earned a spin of the wheel in a declared tie. Jaymes spun first and earned a 2x multiplier. LaLa spun the wheel next and earned a 3x multiplier. Those boosts will be added to their vote in the hopes that it puts them over the edge for the win. If not, Monica Beverly Hillz, Naysha Lopez, Mrs. Kasha Davis, Darienne Lake, Kahanna Montrese, Alexis Michelle or Jessica Wild will earn the prize outright with no help at all, just pure fan support. (Note that Heidi N Closet is not eligible for the “Fame Games” since she voluntarily quit the show.)

