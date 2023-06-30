‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: 10 queens who need to return for ‘All Stars’

After 15 seasons of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and 13 international spinoffs, the franchise has launched the careers of over 400 fierce drag queens. As those performers grow their careers, a select lucky few are granted the opportunity to return to the competition to compete on the Paramount+ sister series: “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.”

So far the world has seen eight seasons of “All Stars,” with winners that include Alaska, Trixie Mattel, Shea Couleé, and Kylie Sonique Love. Given the wild success of the franchise, it’s safe to assume that plenty more fan favorites will be making return trips to the mainstage for more “All Stars” seasons. With only a few spots available for each iteration, here are 10 queens who simply must be invited back to the show for their chance at a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Cheddar Gorgeous

Even RuPaul was stunned when this UK drag legend decided to compete on season four of “Drag Race UK.” The other queens were shaking in their corsets when she strutted into the workroom, and for good reason. Cheddar’s unique blend of avant garde performance style, high-fashion runways, and commitment to activism is precisely what we need represented on TV right now. One could argue (and I would) that Cheddar and eventual season four winner Danny Beard were the most evenly matched “final two” in “Drag Race” her-story. So with Canadian clown Jimbo setting precedent that international queens can compete on American All Star seasons, it’s time for Cheddar to cross the pond to show the children the meaning of queer excellence.

Denali

I’m still calling “Rigga Morris” over Denali’s elimination in season 13 after she was saddled with a restricting runway outfit created by fellow bottom Olivia Lux. This ice skating queen already delivered one of the most sensational lip syncs in her-story in the first episode of the season, with an energetic and highly choreographed presentation of “100% Pure Love” by Crystal Waters. It’s one of the most viewed “Drag Race” performances of all time on YouTube. It’s time to bring Denali back so she can dance and strut her way to the top.

Dida Ritz

Most queens with a truly iconic lip sync under their belt have been invited back for a run on “All Stars,” with the glaring exception of season four showstopper Dida Ritz. In the third episode of her season, Dida saved herself from elimination with a joyous performance of “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love).” And she slayed the song with its original chanteuse, the late Natalie Cole, looking on from the judges’ panel. This queen ultimately came in sixth place and never won a maxi challenge. It’s time for Dida Ritz to redeem herself with a win and give the world another serotonin-boosting lip sync on the main stage.

Dusty Ray Bottoms

This season 10 queen might be best known for being sent home by a death drop fake-out from Monet X Change, but Dusty has much more to offer the world than her four episodes allowed her to show. Since competing on “Drag Race,” she moved from New York back to her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, has embarked on a major makeup evolution, and was featured in the documentary “Conversion” where she detailed her story of surviving conversion therapy. Having previously won “So You Think You Can Drag” and “Miss Look Queen” competitions in NYC, Dusty needs another chance to bring her signature punk-glam style to the “Drag Race” runway.

Gottmik

This “gorge” season 13 queen was the first ever trans man to compete on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Gottmik made it all the way to the top four thanks to a fantastic sense of humor and perhaps the most inventive runway package ever. I still can’t get her “Hellraiser” look from the finale out of my head. Gottmik lost out on the crown to the more experienced performer Symone, but since then Mik has racked up plenty of time on stage on the “Werq the World” tour, and even dancing with Sam Smith and Kim Petras at the Grammys. I can’t wait to see how that stage experience ups her game.

Jackie Cox

RuPaul referred to Jackie Cox as the Susan Lucci of season 12, as the contestant made it all the way to fifth place without a maxi challenge win. That title is fun, but I’d say it’s time for this self-defined Persian Princess to finally hear the words “you’re a winner, baby.” And let’s be honest: her Magic Carpet Merkin commercial should have been a winner anyway. Jackie has followed in Lucci’s footsteps post-competition, with a regular acting gig on the daytime soap “Days of Our Lives.” So watch out for her in the acting challenges!

Laganja Estranja

Laganja Estranja made her grand entrance as a Lip Sync Assassin on “All Stars 6” by leaping into a split. As she slammed herself into the ground, she trilled, “C’mon All Stars 6, let’s get sickening, okurrr!” If you forgot how talented a performer this queen is, her guest appearance served as a great reminder. Laganja’s athletic performances on the main stage are courtesy of her background in dance, and she has been choreographing music videos and live performances for plenty of “Drag Race” alumni since she competed. Time for the queen of green to dance her way to the winner’s circle.

Peppermint

But is it fashion? Ask fans who they want to see return for “All Stars,” and Peppermint is likely to top most of their lists. She established herself as a dominant figure in NYC nightlife before placing second on season nine to Sasha Velour. Peppermint was the first openly trans “Drag Race” contestant, and later became the first openly trans actor to originate a principal role in a Broadway show (for the infectious Go-Go’s tuner “Head Over Heels”). Her top four sisters from season nine all have crowns, with Shea Coulee winning “All Stars 5,” and Trinity the Tuck winning “All Stars 4” (in a tie with Monet X Change). It’s time for the trailblazing Peppermint to make her grand re-entrance to the main stage to join her sisters in the winners circle.

Thorgy Thor

With hundreds of queens looking for a shot at an “All Stars” season, I’m normally against contestants returning for a third time. But for Thorgy I will make an exception. She originally competed on season eight, placing a respectable sixth. But when this musically-inclined clown returned for “All Stars 3,” fans were devastated when she was eliminated in the second episode. To quote Thorgy: “Ew. Jesus. Gross.” Since that untimely elimination, she has showcased her zany sense of humor as co-host of “Purse First Impressions” alongside friend Bob the Drag Queen. Get this gal a giant glass of wine and another shot at the crown!

Vivacious

I don’t think any queen has created more quotable moments in fewer episodes than Vivacious. She only lasted two episodes on season six, coming in 12th place. Yet if you head to any gay bar, you’re bound to hear someone shout “Liza Minnelli, Lies” or “Mother has arrived!” Her recent appearance on season 15, complete with her headpiece Ornacia, reminded viewers what a fun presence she can be in the Werk Room. As a true club kid of the ’90s, Vivacious would provide a unique aesthetic to an “All Stars” competition that younger competitors simply wouldn’t be able to recreate.

