‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ season 8 episode 2 recap: ‘It’s RDR Live!’

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season 8 premiered on May 12 with the first two episodes streaming on Paramount+. For the first time ever, RuPaul Charles announced a “second way to win” in addition to earning the coveted crown and $200,000 prize given to the traditional winner. One of the eliminated queens will also be named Queen of the Fame Games and earn a $50,000 cash prize.

The queens still in the running after episode 1 are: Alexis Michelle, Darienne Lake, Heidi N Closet, Jaymes Mansfield, Jessica Wild, Jimbo, Kahanna Montrese, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Mrs. Kasha Davis, and Naysha Lopez.

Check out our full recap of episode 2 below:

Following Kahanna Montrese‘s top performance and Monica Beverly Hillz‘s elimination, the queens sat down to take a look at all the lipsticks that were cast in the ballot. First, Kahanna revealed that she would have eliminated Monica if it was up to her, choosing to protect Darienne Lake because they were on the same team. In the group vote, there were four votes against Darienne. Kandy Muse admitted straight away that she voted against Darienne because she was swayed in “Untucked” by Monica’s plea to be saved because she has nothing to go back to without the show. LaLa Ri and Jaymes Mansfield also admitted to their votes for the same reason as Kandy. Darienne promised to not hold their votes against them, but it did stick out that there are three queens who were willing to see her leave the competition early.

Everyone was excited about the new “Fame Games” twist because not only does it give the fans a say in who goes home with money, but it also makes it so that all of the looks they had created for the show will be seen and have a place in the competition regardless of their eliminations. That part is a huge deal for the many artists they employ to design their looks who can have huge career boosts of their own because of the exposure.

The next morning, Ru announced the next maxi challenge, the sketch comedy show “RDR Live.” In the show, they’d have to choose parts and rehearse before performing their sketches live in front of the judges. Ru warned the queens that they shouldn’t just be pretty, but should focus on being funny as well. That was a thinly veiled way of encouraging the girls to not worry about getting ugly in this comedy challenge.

After reading through the scripts, the queens hammered out who would be taking on what sketches. Alexis Michelle and Darienne chose the Jersey talk show, Jimbo, Jessica Wild and Mrs. Kasha Davis chose the landscaping company commercial, Kandy took on the role of the opening monologue, and for the cold open, LaLa, Jaymes, and Kahanna all claimed their parts, leaving Naysha Lopez and Heidi N Closet fighting over the last unclaimed news anchor role. Naysha decided to take a risk and opt into the less desired role, convinced that she could still be a success at it.

The cold open had the largest cast, but Jaymes was confident that she could stand out in the group despite not being a trained actor. LaLa noticed that Naysha was doing her best to create a character within her role, but she didn’t think it was working. Jaymes tried to help Naysha with her accent, suggesting that she change the voice that was already getting worn out.

Ru stopped by for a visit with SNL alum Bobby Moynihan in order to give the queens some last minute advice ahead of their live performances. Jessica explained to Bobby and Ru that she feels more confident going into this challenge than she would have in season 2 because she’s better with the English language and that will help her comedic timing. Bobby picked up on the energy between the two as two pals and urged them to play up that chemistry on stage.

Kahanna realized that she went home during an acting challenge where Bobby was a guest judge, so his return on the same episode she’d be acting in again felt like a full circle moment for her to show her own growth. Bobby said she and her group should move outside of their comfort zone in order to be successful. With Heidi he said it’s important to play up that one thing you can do that no one else can.

Later, as they prepared for the performances, Jaymes said it’s always been a dream of hers to be on “Saturday Night Live” so she was excited about this challenge. LaLa opened up about her own nerves associated with acting challenges because she wasn’t that successful at them originally. Naysha was still looking forward to proving herself in a role that she didn’t want. In a conversation she had with Kandy, Naysha said everyone should vote their own conscious, but she said that for her she has to feel excited about seeing the queen again in order for her to save them. Naysha named Heidi, Alexis and Jimbo as some of the strongest competition in the Werk Room.

Elsewhere, LaLa pulled Heidi aside to bring up the idea of an alliance to save each other from going home. Heidi knew that she already had an alliance with Kandy and Jimbo, but in order to use her social game to her advantage, she did promise to have LaLa’s back as well.

This week, Ru was joined on the Main Stage by Carson Kressley, Michelle Visage and guest judge Robin Thede from “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” They watched on for the presentation of the CDC-themed cold open that made fun of the spread of franchises, Kandy’s monologue, the gardening service commercial skit, the Weekend Update spoof, and the Jersey talk show hosts obsessed with Michelle. And after the sketches concluded, the girls walked the runway in the “Net Gala” category.

Based on their sketch comedy performances and their runway style, Ru sent Kandy, Kasha, Jessica, LaLa, Darienne and Alexis back to the Werk Room with safety. The remaining five queens stuck around for critiques as the tops and bottoms of the week. Carson told Naysha she looks stunning on the runway, but thinks it’s “a little quiet for All Stars.” Michelle added that she didn’t hit all the marks in the skit because her voice and timing weren’t the best. Robin really liked Jaymes’ physical comedy and Carson liked her campy runway style that was also comedic. Michelle called Jimbo’s runway look “next level” and an “All Stars moment.” Robin liked that Jimbo played off of Jessica with the highs and lows, showing that she listens to Bobby’s advice about their chemistry. Carson thought Heidi shined as the news anchor, selling all the jokes with confidence. Michelle also really liked her runway look and said she’s shown vast improvement. Kahanna fell to the bottom because of her sketch performance, even if the judges liked her Vegas showgirl presentation on the runway. Robin thought Kahanna didn’t trust the jokes that were written for her and wishes she would have included more cat-like personification.

Based on those critiques, Ru announced Jimbo as this week’s top performer and Naysha and Kahanna as the bottom two that would be up for the lipstick elimination. In the voting booth, we saw Kandy put in Naysha’s lipstick and Kasha put in Kahanna’s. For Jimbo’s lip sync, she was pitted against the secret lip sync assassin of the week Pangina Heals, the queen that sent Jimbo home on “UK vs. The World.” In their battle to “She Bop,” Jimbo was appropriately dressed for the 80s and played up the kitschy aspects of that energy while Pangina took a more classic drag approach to the song, leaning into her sensuality.

Ru seemed to enjoy both performances in the battle, but her decision was to declare the assassin the winner for the second time in a row. That means the $20,000 cash tip rolled over to the next week where the top queen could earn $30,000. Because of Pangina’s win, the elimination would come down to the group vote once again. Pangina revealed that a majority of the vote went in Naysha’s direction and so she became the second queen eliminated.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.