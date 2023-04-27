‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 8 shocker: ‘There are two ways to win,’ explains Mama Ru [WATCH]

Are you ready for the “Fame Games”? For the first time in herstory, RuPaul Charles is shaking up the competition in “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 8 to allow two methods of success. “There are two ways to win,” Mama Ru tells her 12 comeback contestants in the video trailer above. (See the cast list right here.) “The first is the traditional way,” the host explains, and that comes with the normal $200,000 cash prize. In the second way, “fans will determine which of our eliminated queens will win Queen of the Fame Games,” and they’ll receive a not-too-paltry $50,000.

The 95-second video highlights several of the participants and their oh-so-sassy quotes, including Heidi N Closet (“What’s gappenin’?!”), Jessica Wild (“I’ve still got it, baby”), Kandy Muse (“Did you miss me?”), Darienne Lake (“I’ve lost about 200 pounds, okurrr?”), Jaymes Mansfield (“I’m gunnin’ for that 200K, I want the big prize”), LaLa Ri (“I’ve got this one in the bag”), and more.

In addition, alliances appear to be a big part of Season 8, with LaLa and Jessica agreeing to “protect each other.” However, Heidi predicts, “This will go from best friend race to enemy race real fast.” Don’t forget, last year the alliance between “twinnies” Monét X Change and Trinity the Tuck kept them protected for much of the season, as they agreed not to block each other with the platinum plunger.

The first two episodes of Season 8 will stream on Paramount Plus beginning on Friday, May 12, with one episode to follow weekly after that. In addition to returning judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews, the guest judges will be Maude Apatow, Brandon Boyd, Zooey Deschanel, Thom Filicia, Javicia Leslie, Idina Menzel, Ego Nwodim, Matt Rogers, Adam Shankman, JoJo Siwa, Robin Thede and Bowen Yang.

Here is a refresher on the 12 queens competing in “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 8:

Alexis Michelle

Season 9 — 5th place

Curtain up! Light the lights! New York City’s Alexis Michelle is ready to take the stage – again! This singing and dancing Broadway baby made it to the top five on season nine, and now she’s ready for her encore – and to claim her spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame!

Darienne Lake

Season 6 — 4th place

It’s time to take another dip into the cool, refreshing waters of Darienne Lake! This pretty and witty comedy queen made a big splash in season six, going all the way to the top four. Now, after a transformative weight loss journey, she’s ready to show the world she’s the fiercest queen of all!

Heidi N Closet

Season 12 — 6th place

The blessed and highly favored Miss Congeniality of season 12, Heidi N Closet, is back to snatch the ALL STARS crown! This former small-town girl has hit the big time, and is ready to prove that she’s got the ssssoft and ssssupple star power to take her all the way to the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Jaymes Mansfield

Season 9 — 14th place

Season nine’s bubbly, blonde bombshell – Jaymes Mansfield – is bringing classic showbiz sparkle to ALL STARS! She’s taken the internet by storm with her hilarious online beauty tutorials, and caused a commotion in “The B* Who Stole Christmas.” Now she’s got her sights on the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Jessica Wild

Season 2 — 5th place

From season two, it’s the original golden child Jessica Wild. The lovable and talented Puerto Rican powerhouse is back to prove that she can sing, dance and crack your padded ass up! Baby, things are about to get Wild! Escándalo!

Jimbo

Canada Season 1 — 4th place

UK vs the World Season 1 — 7th place

What’s big, bouncing and may be used as a floatation device? Canada’s drag clown, Jimbo! This bodacious queen is stacked – with talent! And after gagworthy seasons on “Canada’s Drag Race” and “UK vs. the World,” she’s ready to bring home the bologna. And a crown!

Kahanna Montrese

Season 11 — 14th place

Did someone say “glow-up” from the floor up? Here comes Kahanna Montrese! This showgirl from Sin City has been wowing crowds at “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live” in Las Vegas, and now she’s doubling down on the ultimate jackpot – the ALL STARS crown!

Kandy Muse

Season 13 — Runner-up

The queen of the Badonka-donk Bronx is back to give you a sugar rush! After coming “this close” to winning the season 13 crown, the outspoken and outrageous Kandy Muse is ready to remind the world what “star quality” is all about!

Mrs. Kasha Davis

Season 7 — 11th place

There’s always time for … Mrs. Kasha Davis! Season seven’s international celebrity housewife and Drag Story Hour hostess is here to turn a new page and demonstrate that reading – and kindness – are fundamental!

LaLa Ri

Season 13 — 10 place

Season 13’s fierce fan favorite is back to bag a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame! Can this former Miss Congeniality prove that nice girls finish first? Get ready for the LaLa Ri Experience 2.0!

Monica Beverly Hillz

Season 5 — 12th place

Monica Beverly Hillz made herstory on season five when she shared her truth on the mainstage. Now, the trans trailblazer is back to serve face and fashion on her way to the Drag Race Hall of Fame. 9021-OMG!

Naysha Lopez

Season 8 — 9th place

Hola, the beauty is back! Chicago’s hardest-working pageant queen, Naysha Lopez, is ready for the biggest contest of them all! Gone too soon from season eight, this gorgeous glamazon – and former Miss Continental – will thrill drag fans all over again!

