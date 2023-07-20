‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’: Are you Team Jimbo or Team Kandy to win the crown? [POLL]

Before RuPaul Charles, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews crown THEIR champion for “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” on Friday, July 21, we want to hear from YOU. Are you Team Jimbo or Team Kandy Muse to win the All Stars 8 crown and take home the $200,000 grand prize? Vote in our poll below and then defend your choice in the comments section.

Team Jimbo

If you’re Team Jimbo then you probably value the challenge wins above all else, and (or) you’re a long-time fan since she first broke out on “Canada’s Drag Race” season 1. In her first run, Jimbo debuted her portrayal of Joan Rivers on the “Snatch Game” and then in her second at-bat (on “U.K. vs. The World” season 1) she debuted Casper the Baloney Ghost. Jimbo brought both characters to the series this season and used them to secure a challenge win in the comedy roast and her first ever lip sync win against assassin Silky Nutmeg Ganache.

Jimbo is the big winner of the season with four top placements in challenges. She won the sketch comedy challenge in episode 2, the scripted acting challenge in episode 4, the “Snatch Game of Love” as Shirley Temple in episode 5, and the comedy roast in episode 9. The only time she landed in the bottom and was vulnerable to elimination from another queen was in the final challenge when if you weren’t in the top you were automatically in the bottom. The winner that week, Kandy, acknowledged that Jimbo was the strongest competitor, but because of their friendship and alliance kept her around to battle it out in the finale.

Team Kandy

If you’re Team Kandy then you probably respect the “producer” in the now two-time finalist. As one of the more controversially adored queens in recent seasons, Kandy is known for producing drama throughout the season. During and after her season 13 run, Kandy went toe-to-toe with the very fierce Tamisha Iman with multiple arguments. This season, Kandy stuck herself in the middle of the rumor mill between her alliance members Jimbo and Heidi N Closet and then late in the season backtracked on a deal she made with Alexis Michelle.

With Jimbo winning so many challenges this season, Kandy finished as second best with two challenge wins of her own. The first was in episode 6’s rusical challenge and the second was in episode 10 where she beat out Jimbo and Jessica Wild in the makeover challenge. Her second win earned Kandy the opportunity to choose who she’d face in the grand finale. Knowing that Jimbo was stronger competition, Kandy considered eliminating her, but ultimately stuck by her friend and ally all the way until the end and eliminated Jessica.

