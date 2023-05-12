‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked’ season 5 episode 1 recap: ‘The Fame Games’

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season 8 premiered on May 12 with the first two episodes streaming on Paramount+. Airing concurrently with the main show is its Werk Room-focused sister series “Untucked,” now in its 5th season for the “All Stars” franchise. This season, the eliminated queens have the opportunity to compete in the “Fame Games,” an online and social media component to the competition where fans will vote for a queen to win the $50,000 cash prize up for grabs.

In episode 1 of “Untucked,” the 12 queens prepare for the first elimination of the season. That decision could be in the hands of the group vote among the safe queens or solely in the hands of the week’s top performer, Kahanna Montrese, if she wins the lip sync against the secret assassin Aja LaBeija. The bottom queens up for elimination this time around are Monica Beverly Hillz and Darienne Lake.

Check out our full recap of the episode below:

While the tops and bottoms received their critiques on stage, the safe queens re-entered the Werk Room first. Because the girls were entering their first “Untucked” era of the season, they reflected on how important the moment is in the story of the season. Of course, Kandy Muse was called out for her pot-stirring in her original season and we were reminded of her iconic “Untucked” fight with Tamisha Iman that may or may not have helped the series win its first Emmy (according to Kandy).

At this point, the queens were not fully informed about what the second way to win would be and so they began to speculate on what it could be. Naysha Lopez guessed that the eliminated queens might vote someone back in to the competition. Another idea, from Heidi N Closet, was that fans would have a say in the winner, or that the safe queens are the twist themselves.

That last idea was shot down as soon as the actual tops and bottoms joined the group to point out that Kahanna was the top performer and Monica and Darienne were in the bottom. Monica was overwhelmed with emotion realizing that her dream could be at an end. Naysha grew up with Monica in the Chicago seen and so Naysha was there to support and encourage her sister.

Monica’s pitch to Kahanna was that she’s given up a lot to come to the show. While Kahanna was excited to be in the competition with Monica, she said she feels conflicted about the decision she has to make. Kahanna could see that Monica is defeated, but that she still wants badly to compete. When Monica joined the group of safe queens she told them that “drag is all I know” and expressed an uncertainty with what she’d be left with if she was eliminated this early.

Darienne explained to the safe queens that she may not have performed at her best, but she gave it her all. It was important for Darienne to show how badly she wants to remain in the competition. In her time with Kahanna, Darienne pleaded that she be allowed to show everything else she has to in the competition. Kahanna was excited about Monica being in the competition with her, but she was in the group challenge alongside Darienne and so that was where she was torn.

At one point, Alexis Michelle also got emotional in her attempt to empathize with the bottom queens. Alexis said that they all have the same hopes and dreams of being in the competition and started crying herself. She said she “wasn’t sure how she’d be received,” but it was a little tone deaf considering she was not even up for elimination. It was “a lot of tears for safe,” if you will.

Aja made her secret entrance as the assassin and got the chance to explain her reputation to the camera. She had iconic battles in lip syncs on season 9 and in All Stars 3. She had a big moment during the talent show of that season and is also well known for her ballroom experience as a member of the House of LaBeija.

Guest judge Idina Menzel stopped by to chat with the girls as well. She told the girls that she’s in awe of them all and received compliments from Kahanna and Alexis. Kahanna said that Idina’s advice to “channel someone that you look up to” was really helpful and felt true to what they each bring to their art of drag. Idina also touched on the self doubt that creeps in even when you experience more success in your career, which also rang true to the girls’ own experience.

