‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked’ season 5 episode 10 recap: ‘The Letter ‘L”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season 8 continued on July 7 with the tenth episode streaming on Paramount+. Airing concurrently with the main show is its Werk Room-focused sister series “Untucked,” now in its 5th season for the “All Stars” franchise. This season, the eliminated queens have the opportunity to compete in the “Fame Games,” an online and social media component to the competition where fans will vote for a queen to win the $50,000 cash prize up for grabs.

In episode 10 of “Untucked,” the three remaining queens reflected on the latest challenge and discussed the final elimination. That decision would be in the hands of the week’s top performer, Kandy Muse, no matter the outcome of her battle against the lip sync against the secret assassin Priyanka. Vulnerable to elimination in this final round were Jessica Wild and Jimbo because at this stage of the competition, if you’re not in the top, you’re in the bottom.

Check out our full recap of the episode below:

Before the queens got down to the business of talking about the elimination, they shared final thoughts with their makeover companions Kitty Wild, Kookie Muse and Sissy Delicious. The women told the queens that if they learned one thing from the experience it was “confidence,” the ways to have an “authentic alter ego,” and seeing that the lesbian and gay communities can come together in support of one another. Kandy was proud of the work she and Kookie put in because putting other people in drag is not one of Kandy’s forte. Kandy explained that Kookie reminded her so much of her mother in her butch attitude and that it was a journey for them to find confidence in femininity.

Kandy’s win in the challenge marked her second, secured her spot in the finale, and drew her closer to the frontrunner Jimbo. Despite four wins of her own, Jimbo was up for elimination for the first time this season, leaving vulnerable the queen everyone saw as the biggest threat. Jessica returned to the bottom after being saved in prior weeks, but remained as the finalist with the least impressive track record. In her conversation with Jimbo, Kandy made it clear that even though they are “great friends,” Jimbo is clear competition with her four wins and it would make sense for Kandy to eliminate her in order to secure the crown for herself. Jimbo could only hope that Kandy would stick to their season-long alliance and take her to the end with her. Kandy asked Jessica why she shouldn’t choose her lipstick and Jessica stressed how much work she’s put into her career and that she’s representing a community of Puerto Ricans that don’t get a ton of opportunities. Jessica’s plea to Kandy was much more personal and passionate than Jimbo’s, whose felt confident that the alliance would be protection.

Also in the end of the episode, we saw Priyanka arrive to the studio to prepare for her role as the lip sync assassin and guest judge Zooey Deschanel stop by for a chit chat with the queens. As there was no makeover looks for them to show, the eliminated queens did not present any looks for the “Fame Games” this week. Instead, RuPaul Charles hinted that Monica Beverly Hillz, Naysha Lopez, Mrs. Kasha Davis, Darienne Lake, Jaymes Mansfield, Kahanna Montrese, LaLa Ri, and Alexis Michelle would show their talents next week in a variety extravaganza. Voting in the “Fame Games” opens July 14.

