‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked’ season 5 episode 11 recap: ‘The Fame Games Variety Extravaganza’

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season 8 continued on July 14 with the eleventh episode streaming on Paramount+. Airing concurrently with the main show is its Werk Room-focused sister series “Untucked,” now in its 5th season for the “All Stars” franchise. This season, the eliminated queens have the opportunity to compete in the “Fame Games,” an online and social media component to the competition where fans will vote for a queen to win the $60,000 cash prize up for grabs.

In episode 11 of “Untucked,” the top two queens Jimbo and Kandy Muse retreated to the Werk Room after hosting the eliminated queens in “The Fame Games Variety Extravaganza” and serving as the encore acts with their own talent showcases. They were proud of and excited for their sisters having the opportunity to show more of themselves and to earn an advantage in “The Fame Games.” In the showcase, a top two would be selected to battle in a lip sync where one of them would earn the chance to multiply their fan vote by a certain percentage. Jimbo and Kandy thought that Jessica Wild and LaLa Ri were likely contenders to place in the top two based on their performances and their confident attitudes. Kandy also liked Naysha Lopez‘s flamenco dance because it was unexpected and they agreed that Jaymes Mansfield was really funny.

Later, when the eliminated queens joined them backstage during judges’ deliberations, everyone was in agreement that they each received strong critiques. Monica Beverly Hillz said it was her best time on the show, Mrs. Kasha Davis appreciated that the judges embraced the risks she thought she took in doing social commentary, and Alexis Michelle called out that Ross Mathews referred to Jaymes as the biggest winner of the season for getting to redeem herself from a first week elimination. Naysha pointed out that “The Fame Games” give them all the opportunity to show how well-prepared each of them was when they entered the competition and how much work went into all of their runway looks.

Also in the end of the episode, we saw the girls peep their own runway showcases for “The Fame Games” and guest judge Ego Nwodim stopped by for a chit chat with the queens. With only the “Grand Finale” left to air, “The Fame Games” officially opened for the fan vote where one queen would be awarded the first of its kind special cash prize of $60,000 and be named Queen of The Fame Games. Due to the their tie win in the Lip Sync for Your Legacy, LaLa earned a 3x multiplier and Jaymes earned a 2x multiplier in the fan vote totals.

