‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked’ season 5 episode 12 recap: ‘Grand Finale’

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season 8 concluded on July 21 with the twelfth and final episode streaming on Paramount+. Airing concurrently with the main show is its Werk Room-focused sister series “Untucked,” now in its 5th season for the “All Stars” franchise. This season, the eliminated queens had the opportunity to compete in the “Fame Games,” an online and social media component to the competition where fans will vote for a queen to win the $60,000 cash prize up for grabs.

In episode 12 of “Untucked,” the full cast of queens returned to the Werk Room while the judges deliberated between the top two All Stars Jimbo and Kandy Muse about which one would be crowned and join the Drag Race Hall of Fame. As the girls toasted to the season, they also raised a glass to Heidi N Closet who left the show earlier in the season. Jimbo congratulated and thanked everyone for how they operated as a sisterhood all season and supported one another through the challenges.

Naysha Lopez thought that everyone stepped it up for the final runway and commended Jimbo for making her final performance so much about her and Kandy for taking on the persona of a true pop star. Alexis Michelle thanked Jimbo for speaking for drag entertainers everywhere when she told the judges that “the art of drag speaks when words cannot convey how we feel and how we want to be seen.” Kahanna Montrese gave Jessica Wild props for being the queen that inspired her to become a drag queen and teaching her how to express herself through drag.

Conversation turned to the pending decision on which queen would be named “Queen of The Fame Games.” The second crown was on the minds of all the eliminated queens. While Jimbo and Kandy prepared for the final Lip Sync for the Crown, the other queens discussed many topics like their dating lives and travel plans for the future that was a thinly veiled attempt to matchmake a love connection between Alexis and LaLa Ri.

Near the end of the episode, we saw the announcement of Jimbo’s crowning and got a deeper glimpse into the post-win reactions. Jimbo said, “I won, I won, I won. I can’t believe it. Everything came together.” She said that the competition was the perfect combination of the risks she took, her characters, and how she interprets the runways. We also saw Kandy’s return to the Werk Room to pack her things following her loss. She acknowledged that she feels like a winner because she’s proud of what she did throughout the season and thinks she was able to show the judges, the world, and herself what she’s capable of doing.

