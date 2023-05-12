‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked’ season 5 episode 2 recap: ‘It’s RDR Live!’

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season 8 premiered on May 12 with the first two episodes streaming on Paramount+. Airing concurrently with the main show is its Werk Room-focused sister series “Untucked,” now in its 5th season for the “All Stars” franchise. This season, the eliminated queens have the opportunity to compete in the “Fame Games,” an online and social media component to the competition where fans will vote for a queen to win the $50,000 cash prize up for grabs.

In episode 2 of “Untucked,” the 11 remaining queens reflected on the latest challenge and discussed the upcoming elimination. That decision could be in the hands of the group vote among the safe queens or solely in the hands of the week’s top performer, Jimbo, if she won the lip sync against the secret assassin Pangina Heals. The bottom queens up for elimination this time around were Kahanna Montrese and Naysha Lopez.

Check out our full recap of the episode below:

This week’s safe queens returned to the Werk Room first while the others received critiques from the judges. Darienne Lake was accepting of being safe this time since she was in the bottom after the first challenge, but she said she would prefer to be in the top and intends to get there eventually. Overall, the group agreed that the sketch comedy challenge was fun and everyone gave Mrs. Kasha Davis flowers for her commitment to her skits and Kandy Muse said she was fun to work with.

Based on their own impressions, the safe queens thought it was clear with Jimbo and Heidi N Closet were in the top and that Naysha was in the bottom, especially because she had to take a role she didn’t initially want. Darienne noticed that Kahanna could have done a little more with her character as a cat and so they expected her to be in the bottom as well. It was later confirmed for them that Jimbo was named the top performer and that Kahanna and Naysha were indeed in the bottom.

LaLa Ri asked the group if any of them have considered having work done to their bodies. Alexis Michelle said she feels comfortable in the skins of both genders. Jessica Wild told Alexis she’s very beautiful in and out of drag and then almost slipped that she thinks Alexis would make an ideal husband – oop!

When the tops and bottoms joined the group, Kahanna explained that acting challenges were her biggest fear coming into the season because they were what she struggled with last time. Naysha acknowledged that she didn’t make the most of the part she accepted and understood the judges’ critiques of her performance. Heidi felt a little bad that she snatched the role Naysha wanted, but was relieved that she performed it well herself and earned a top placement.

When Jimbo pulled Naysha for a chat to inform her elimination decision, Naysha brought up that it’s too early in the game for her to go and tried to convince Jimbo that she has more to show. Jimbo was able to relate because she’s been in a similar vulnerable situation during her time on “UK vs. The World,” but she also had to listen to Kahanna’s pitch. Kahanna told Jimbo that she doesn’t feel like it’s her time to go and that when she was in Jimbo’s position in week 1 her decision was based on what she saw in the challenge. She pointed out to Jimbo that this week, Jimbo has an idea of the work that people are putting and hopes that she sees how badly she wants to remain.

Naysha’s pitch to the group of safe queens was another emotional plea for the chance to show the “more” that she has to bring to the competition. Darienne felt like it was an “honest and heartfelt” plea, but if it goes by track record, Kahanna’s week 1 win would mean that she should be able to stay. Kahanna countered by reminding everyone of that first episode win and suggested that it’s “just a taste” of what she has to show. She also said she’s pushing herself to go beyond her comfort zone and hopes that they take it into consideration.

During Pangina’s secret assassin entrance, she reminded us of her history as the co-host of “Drag Race Thailand” and her infamous decision to send Jimbo home. At that time, Pangina was not aware that the queen she’d be facing on the Main Stage would be Jimbo in a perfectly planned revenge scenario for her.

At the end of the episode, RuPaul Charles presented the “Fame Game” runway showcase that would be used by fans to help inform their decision of which queen should win the second cash prize of $50,000 at the end of the season. In this week’s presentation, we got to see Monica Beverly Hillz in her “Net Gala” look, a body-ody-ody display using a spiderweb like black netting with an accompanying black gown.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.