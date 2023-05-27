‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked’ season 5 episode 4 recap: ‘Screen Queens’

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season 8 continued on May 26 with the fourth episode streaming on Paramount+. Airing concurrently with the main show is its Werk Room-focused sister series “Untucked,” now in its 5th season for the “All Stars” franchise. This season, the eliminated queens have the opportunity to compete in the “Fame Games,” an online and social media component to the competition where fans will vote for a queen to win the $50,000 cash prize up for grabs.

In episode 4 of “Untucked,” the 9 remaining queens reflected on the latest challenge and discussed the upcoming elimination. That decision could be in the hands of the group vote among the safe queens or solely in the hands of the week’s top performer, Jimbo, if she won the lip sync against the secret assassin Shannel. The bottom queens up for elimination this time around were Alexis Michelle and Jaymes Mansfield for the first time, and Darienne Lake for the third time based on their underwhelming performance in a group acting challenge.

Check out our full recap of the episode below:

This week’s safe queens returned to the Werk Room first while the others received critiques from the judges. The girls of “Run Queen, Run” were happy to advance to another week, agreeing that they had fun in the challenge and it showed in what they produced. Kahanna Montrese thanked LaLa Ri and Heidi N Closet for boosting her up in this challenge because she had a lot of anxiety leading up to it. They also addressed Heidi’s moment of potentially quitting last week and Kahanna said it was a real moment when a strong queen can sometimes question her place.

Considering that Darienne was potentially in the bottom for the third time, the safe queens said that it might have to be time to send her home based on that track record. When the tops and bottoms joined them, they found out that Darienne was in fact in the bottom again. The losing group said the judges knocked them for an unfunny skit — Alexis once again threw the other girls under the bus and said she should have spoke up about the weak concept. It frustrated and Darienne and Jaymes that Alexis wasn’t owning the loss alongside them and instead chose to put them in the hot seat for an idea she never spoke out against.

In their private chats with Jimbo, Jaymes pitched that she’s “had a very good showing here” and Jimbo responded by saying she’s a fan of her campiness, Alexis asked Jimbo to see her bottom placement as a stumble and then was willing to throw both Darienne and Jaymes under the bus, and Darienne insinuated that she could be good for Jimbo’s game and would be loyal to her. In group pitches, Darienne urged the queens to not just go by track record and instead base it on who deserves to stay. Alexis defended herself that she’s around to support her sisters as well as herself, which struck an odd chord with the others. Jaymes pitched to the group that she has a great track record and said again how badly she wants to stick around long enough to leave a mark on the competition.

At the end of the episode, we saw Shannel arrive to the studio to prepare for her role as the lip sync assassin, Maude Apatow stop by for a chit chat, and RuPaul Charles presented the “Fame Game” runway showcase that would be used by fans to help inform their decision of which queen should win the second cash prize. In this week’s presentation of the “Ass the World Turns” looks, we got to see Monica Beverly Hillz in a vintage 20s green fringe dress, Naysha Lopez in an assless tuxedo dress, and Mrs. Kasha Davis in a backside window dress that she said was inspired by Alexis Carrington.

