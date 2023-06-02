‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked’ season 5 episode 5 recap: ‘Snatch Game of Love’

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season 8 continued on June 2 with the fifth episode streaming on Paramount+. Airing concurrently with the main show is its Werk Room-focused sister series “Untucked,” now in its 5th season for the “All Stars” franchise. This season, the eliminated queens have the opportunity to compete in the “Fame Games,” an online and social media component to the competition where fans will vote for a queen to win the $50,000 cash prize up for grabs.

In episode 5 of “Untucked,” the 7 remaining queens reflected on the latest challenge and discussed the upcoming elimination. That decision could be in the hands of the group vote among the safe queens or solely in the hands of the week’s top performer, Jimbo, if she won the lip sync against the secret assassin Jasmine Kennedie. The bottom queens up for elimination this time around were Jessica Wild, for the first time, and Kahanna Montrese, for the second time. Earlier in the series episode, Heidi N Closet quit the competition.

Check out our full recap of the episode below:

Starting off “Untucked,” was seeing Heidi pack up her things as she exited the competition of her own accord. Heidi explained that the tipping point in her decision was Kahanna feeling hurt by Heidi’s behavior during the “Snatch Game of Love” challenge and then Kandy Muse “hopping on” to make Heidi look like a liar in a conversation she had with Jimbo. Heidi maintains that Kandy called Jimbo a threat that she’d eliminate if given the chance. Heidi closed out by expressing that she’s good with her decision, proud of her growth and what she showed, and has no regrets in quitting the competition and Fame Games.

Kandy and LaLa Ri were the first to return to the Werk Room while the tops and bottoms heard critiques from the judges. LaLa participated in “Snatch Game” for the first time so she was simply relieved to be safe. Their mind quickly turned to Heidi’s exit after they read her lipstick message on the mirror, including the P.S. note that “What is said in the dark comes to the light.” Kandy was concerned that her friendship with Heidi might be at stake because of the disagreement, but maintained that she didn’t say what Heidi was claiming she said.

Alexis Michelle addressed the topic again when the other girls made their way back to the Werk Room by pointing out that Heidi showed signs of having an internal struggle with the competition all along. Jimbo added that she feels sorry for Heidi, but at the end of the day her decision leaves them with one less person to compete against and that obviously it’s true that she’s a threat because she’s won three competitions already.

Jessica felt like the critiques she received from the judges weren’t terrible and she agreed with them that she could have given more to the challenge. All the girls, including Kahanna herself, feel like Kahanna was expected to fall into the bottom, but they all think that Heidi would have been in the bottom with her, not Jessica.

Jimbo was hoping that Heidi quitting would mean they wouldn’t have to lose anyone else, but she still held meetings with Kahanna and Jessica to hear what they were thinking about the elimination. Jimbo considered that Jessica is strong competition and this is a chance to take her out of the game, but she wasn’t sure if that’s how she wants to play the game. Jessica stressed that based on track record, Kahanna has been in the bottom before while Jessica has not. Kahanna told Jimbo that she expected to be in the bottom with Heidi so it’s not a surprise and she feels hurt by Heidi quitting because it put Jessica at risk and made Kahanna the only clear choice to be eliminated otherwise.

At the end of the episode, we saw Jasmine arrive to the studio to prepare for her role as the lip sync assassin, Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang stop by for a chit chat with the queens, and RuPaul Charles presented the “Fame Game” runway showcase that would be used by fans to help inform their decision of which queen should win the second cash prize. In this week’s presentation of the “RuVeal Yourself” looks, we got to see Monica Beverly Hillz in a yellow trench coat that revealed to matching leotard dress, Naysha Lopez in a furry black and white jacket that revealed to a baby doll dress, Mrs. Kasha Davis in black and white Cruella dress inspired by her drag mother, and Darienne Lake in a white wedding dress that revealed to a black one.

