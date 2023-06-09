‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked’ season 5 episode 6 recap: ‘JOAN: The Unauthorized Rusical’

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season 8 continued on June 9 with the sixth episode streaming on Paramount+. Airing concurrently with the main show is its Werk Room-focused sister series “Untucked,” now in its 5th season for the “All Stars” franchise. This season, the eliminated queens have the opportunity to compete in the “Fame Games,” an online and social media component to the competition where fans will vote for a queen to win the $50,000 cash prize up for grabs.

In episode 6 of “Untucked,” the 7 remaining queens reflected on the latest challenge and discussed the upcoming elimination. That decision could be in the hands of the group vote among the safe queens or solely in the hands of the week’s top performer, Kandy Muse, if she won the lip sync against the secret assassin Angeria Paris VanMichaels. The bottom queens up for elimination this time around were Jaymes Mansfield, for the second time, and Kahanna Montrese, for the third time.

Check out our full recap of the episode below:

As the safe queens for the week, Alexis Michelle and Jimbo were the first to return to the Werk Room. Jimbo was relieved because the rusical she went home on in the past, but Alexis was holding back her own disappointment considering she was a musical theater student. Instead, Alexis happened on how thrilling it was to honor an icon like Grace Jones on the runway. They thought that from the other five queens it was pretty clear that Jaymes was in the bottom for her runway look and Kahanna was the least strong in the rusical.

Their guesses were confirmed when the other queens joined them. They were elated on behalf of Kandy for earning her first win. LaLa Ri explained that the judges said everyone did really well and so the decision to put Kahanna and Jaymes in the bottom was being forced to nitpick. Kahanna was visibly defeated, knowing that being in the bottom for the third time was not a good addition to her already struggling track record. She admitted to the other girls that she’s tired and that she’s been pushing herself in every challenge.

Privately, Kandy told Kahanna that it’s killing her that one of her good friends is in the bottom. Kahanna added to the conversation by saying she’s disappointed she didn’t perform well in “something that she’s good at” and desperately wants to stay. She also pointed out that Jaymes doesn’t have a win yet. Jaymes wanted the queens to know that the only other time she was in the bottom was during a group challenge and so that track record isn’t the same as being in the bottom for solo performances three times. Jaymes also appealed to Kandy on a personal level and asked to give them more time to get to know each other. Jaymes knew she was asking Kandy to choose her over a friend.

At the end of the episode, we saw Angeria arrive to the studio to prepare for her role as the lip sync assassin, Adam Shankman stop by for a chit chat with the queens, and RuPaul Charles presented the “Fame Game” runway showcase that would be used by fans to help inform their decision of which queen should win the second cash prize. In this week’s presentation of the “Night of 1,000 Graces Joneses” looks, we got to see Monica Beverly Hillz in an all black leather look, Naysha Lopez in a costume from Grace’s 2010 tour with a headpiece, Mrs. Kasha Davis in a red backless gown from a performance from The Hollywood Bowl, and Darienne Lake in a red and black color-blocked look. Voting in the “Fame Games” opens July 14.

