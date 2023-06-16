‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked’ season 5 episode 7 recap: ‘Forensic Queens’

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season 8 continued on June 16 with the seventh episode streaming on Paramount+. Airing concurrently with the main show is its Werk Room-focused sister series “Untucked,” now in its 5th season for the “All Stars” franchise. This season, the eliminated queens have the opportunity to compete in the “Fame Games,” an online and social media component to the competition where fans will vote for a queen to win the $50,000 cash prize up for grabs.

In episode 7 of “Untucked,” the six remaining queens reflected on the latest challenge and discussed the upcoming elimination. That decision could be in the hands of the group vote among the safe queens or solely in the hands of the week’s top performer, LaLa Ri, if she won the lip sync against the secret assassin Jorgeous. The bottom queens up for elimination this time around were Alexis Michelle, for the second time, and Kahanna Montrese, for the fourth time.

Check out our full recap of the episode below:

Back in the Werk Room, the queens were greeted by surprise guest, Lil’ Poundcake, taking up half of the couch. Spirits were high for LaLa on the heels of her first challenge win of the season. The queens gave her all the flowers for a “flawless” performance in the challenge, but most of them were not as excited about their own performances. Alexis acknowledged that she didn’t do as well as she could and Kahanna was content with knowing that she did as well as she could and showed improvement from the other acting challenges. For Alexis and Kahanna in particular, Ru stopping by to give them advice about the importance of sticking to the competition and checking their emotions at the door was much needed. Even the others felt changed by Ru’s conversation with them, knowing that it’s something she has never done in previous seasons.

As the winner with the potential decision of having to send Alexis and Kahanna home, LaLa made time to sit down with each of them to hear their thoughts. Alexis asked LaLa to take “a lot into consideration,” leaning on track record as the reason she should stay over Kahanna. She added that Alexis wants LaLa to do well and sees her “winning the whole thing.” Kahanna expressed to LaLa that she will continue to take every opportunity of the experience to improve herself. LaLa made it clear that the decision is going to be hard because Kahanna is a friend of hers, but she’s also been in the bottom four times. LaLa told the entire group that both queens are special to her and they both work hard with a lot of dedication.

At the end of the episode, we saw Jorgeous arrive to the studio to prepare for her role as the lip sync assassin, Javicia Leslie stop by for a chit chat with the queens, and RuPaul Charles presented the “Fame Game” runway showcase that would be used by fans to help inform their decision of which queen should win the second cash prize. In this week’s presentation of the “Miss Fill in the Blank” looks, we got to see Monica Beverly Hillz as Miss Sunlight on the Skin, Naysha Lopez as Miss Shady Lady, Mrs. Kasha Davis as Miss Senior Center revealed into Miss Ariana Grandma, Darienne Lake as Miss Shapen, and Jaymes Mansfield as Miss Queen of the Ring. Voting in the “Fame Games” opens July 14.

