‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked’ season 5 episode 8 recap: ‘You’re a Winner Baby!’

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season 8 continued on June 23 with the eighth episode streaming on Paramount+. Airing concurrently with the main show is its Werk Room-focused sister series “Untucked,” now in its 5th season for the “All Stars” franchise. This season, the eliminated queens have the opportunity to compete in the “Fame Games,” an online and social media component to the competition where fans will vote for a queen to win the $50,000 cash prize up for grabs.

In episode 8 of “Untucked,” the six remaining queens reflected on the latest challenge and discussed the upcoming elimination. That decision could be in the hands of the group vote among the safe queens or solely in the hands of the week’s top performer, Alexis Michelle, if she won the lip sync against the secret assassin Nicky Doll. The bottom queens up for elimination this time around were Kandy Muse and LaLa Ri, both for the first time.

Check out our full recap of the episode below:

In the night of firsts — Alexis’s first win and Kandy and LaLa’s first bottom placements — the Werk Room was ripe with excitement and worry when they retired from the Main Stage. Alexis felt like it was “the right moment for [her] to pop” because it was reaching a height in the competition right at the end. She recalled going home during a top five design challenge in her original season so this was nice redemption for her to surpass that experience. Even with her own pride, Alexis gave flowers to both Jessica Wild and Jimbo for their own garments that the judges loved just as much as hers. Kandy and LaLa were well-aware that they managed to create good looks in the end, but they suffered in the creation of them having to go through multiple iterations and taking it down to the wire with plan B dresses.

Faced with their own possible elimination, Kandy and LaLa were in a tough spot having to build cases against each other. Alexis was open in front of the group about how she’s known Kandy for years and “shares family” with her while on the other hand LaLa saved her last week during a really tough moment for her. In her pitch to Alexis, LaLa asked that she keep her word from last week, but Alexis challenged her by asking what would happen to their friendship if she actually did send her home. Kandy went in to her conversation with Alexis with a plan to kiss her ass and appeal to her sense of sisterhood. Alexis revealed that earlier in the season Alexis sent Kandy a secret note asking to be in an alliance, but pointed out that Kandy never responded to it. Kandy said she forgot about the note because she was focused on herself and then turned the conversation back to how she’s also saved her in previous weeks by not choosing her lipstick to go.

At the end of the episode, we saw Nicky arrive to the studio to prepare for her role as the lip sync assassin, Brandon Boyd stop by for a chit chat with the queens, and RuPaul Charles presented the “Fame Game” runway showcase that would be used by fans to help inform their decision of which queen should win the second cash prize. Because the challenge was to design an original look in the course of the competition, there was no “Fame Game” presentation this week. Voting in the “Fame Games” opens July 14.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.