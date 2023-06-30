‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked’ season 5 episode 9 recap: ‘Carson Kressley, This is Your Gay Life’

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season 8 continued on June 30 with the ninth episode streaming on Paramount+. Airing concurrently with the main show is its Werk Room-focused sister series “Untucked,” now in its 5th season for the “All Stars” franchise. This season, the eliminated queens have the opportunity to compete in the “Fame Games,” an online and social media component to the competition where fans will vote for a queen to win the $50,000 cash prize up for grabs.

In episode 9 of “Untucked,” the four remaining queens reflected on the latest challenge and discussed the upcoming elimination. That decision could be in the hands of the group vote among the bottom three queens or solely in the hands of the week’s top performer, Jimbo, if she won the lip sync against the secret assassin Silky Nutmeg Ganache. The bottom queens up for elimination this time around were Kandy Muse, Jessica Wild and Alexis Michelle because at this stage of the competition, if you’re not in the top, you’re in the bottom.

Check out our full recap of the episode below:

Back stage the final four toasted to Jimbo and her fourth win in the competition, but they were nicely interrupted by the Werk Room siren heralding Jan from season 12 to give Alexis a shout out. Jan told a story about a memory of Alexis seeing Jan do drag as Kris Jenner early in her career and inspiring her. Jimbo received three lovely messages from her brother Jeff, mother Mary, and partner Brady. Kandy’s mom Patricia made her cry with a touching message of hope and adoration. Jessica’s message from home came from her best friend Claudio and her parents Jose and Gladys, who told her she “put Puerto Rico on a pedestal” when she decided to do “Drag Race” 12 years ago.

Because she had a lot of power on her lap, Jimbo held chats with each of the other three to see where their heads are at going into the elimination. Kandy and her affirmed their alliance and the friendship that they built on tour together prior to the show, but Jimbo was not shy about calling Kandy stiff competition to leave around in the end. Alexis knew that if any of the queens went off of judges’ critiques that she’d be in trouble, even with Jimbo, but she pleaded to have another week to show herself in the competition. Jessica refused to tell Jimbo who she would eliminate, stressing that it’s Jimbo’s decision to make and emphasizing that the judges gave her good critiques and she doesn’t deserve to go home. She also joked that if she sends her home then “Puerto Rico is going to hate you.”

At the end of the episode, we saw Silky arrive to the studio to prepare for her role as the lip sync assassin, Thom Filicia stop by for a chit chat with the queens, and RuPaul Charles presented the “Fame Game” runway showcase that would be used by fans to help inform their decision of which queen should win the second cash prize. In this week’s presentation of the “Snow Bunny” looks, we got to see Monica Beverly Hillz in a trans flag colored snowsuit, Naysha Lopez in a silver fringe ice queen look, Mrs. Kasha Davis in a furry “yellow snow” mini dress, Darienne Lake in an 80s inspired mafia queen look, Jaymes Mansfield in a play off of the White Witch from Narnia, Kahanna Montrese in a glittering snowflake showgirl look, and LaLa Ri in “Cinderella on ice” in a blue dress and bodysuit. Voting in the “Fame Games” opens July 14.

