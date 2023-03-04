‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15: Did the right queen ‘sashay away’ in episode 10? [POLL]

By the end of episode 10 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 on March 3, Salina EsTitties found herself lip synching for her life for the third time. This week she was pitted against Malaysia Babydoll Foxx in the ultimate Beyoncé-off to “Single Ladies.” Once again the judges favored Salina in the LSFYL and Malaysia was sent packing. Vote in our poll below to tell us if the judges made the right choice.

Salina went in to this week’s celebrity interview challenge thinking that it would finally be her chance to shine and possibly score a win. Unfortunately her sit-down interview with Love Connie got the best of her. During critiques the judges pointed out that Salina wasn’t patient enough with Connie and interjected or spoke over her too often.

Malaysia hosted a segment with Frankie Grande where she was supposed to make pizza with him, but her nerves got the best of her. When the judges asked her what was holding her back, Malaysia admitted to getting inside her own head and actively choosing to play it safe rather than take the kind of risks that could land her in the bottom.

Both queens had an inclination that they might fall into the bottom following their challenge performances, but Mistress Isabelle Brooks had also faltered so there was hope. On the “Night of 1000 Beyoncés” runway, Mistress saved herself with what the judges called a creative take on the theme with her triple-headed Destiny’s Child costume. RuPaul Charles actually told Mistress that oddly she’s never looked more beautiful. Salina and Malaysia also had looks that the judges liked, but not good enough to save them from the bottom in the way Mistress’s had.

Did the judges make the right choice sending Malaysia and Salina to the LSFYL, and was Malaysia most deserving between the two of going home?

