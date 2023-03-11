‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15: Did the right queen ‘sashay away’ in episode 11? [POLL]

By the end of episode 11 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 on March 10, Marcia Marcia Marcia found herself pitted against one of the strongest performers in the cast, Anetra, in the Lip Sync for Your Life. After losing to Anetra in the battle, Marcia exited with a smile on her face, proud that she held her own against Anetra. Vote in our poll below to tell us if the judges made the right choice in sending Marcia home this week.

For this week’s standup comedy challenge, the queens were put in pairs to perform in front of a live audience. Because there were seven left, one queen had to perform alone on stage. That undesirable spot was left to Marcia after Salina EsTitties chose to replace her as the randomly selected pair to Mistress Isabelle Brooks. In the opening spot as hostess of the comedy night, Marcia compiled a set of self-deprecating jokes that the judges told her didn’t always land. In “Untucked,” Marcia admitted that it was the challenge she was most intimidated by this season and it was especially hard having to do it alone when everyone else had the support of a pair.

Anetra was in a comedy duo with Sasha Colby, but with the onset of an ocular migraine struggled to maintain focus during their writing and rehearsal sessions. Though she was able to overcome the stress of the migraine in order to prepare and perform, Anetra and Sasha’s idea to present as “stoner queens” with “canned bits” felt disconnected and uneven. The judges told Anetra during critiques that they felt Sasha did “most of the heavy lifting.”

In the LSFYL to “Boss Bitch” by Doja Cat, both Marcia and Anetra delivered from a choreo standpoint. Anetra went full-throttle splits, dips and dives while Marcia relied heavily on some fierce strutting from one side of the stage to the other and a couple well-timed moments. It was a close match between two strong dancers, but in the end RuPaul Charles preferred what Anetra was selling.

Did the judges make the right choice sending Marcia and Anetra to the LSFYL, and was Malaysia most deserving between the two of going home?

