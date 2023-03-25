‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15 episode 13 recap: ‘Teacher Makeovers’

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 continued on March 24 with the next step in the competition toward discovering “America’s next drag superstar.” Last week, the queens sang and dance on stage in the showstopping new rusical “Wigloose!” While the judges were pleased with everyone’s performances, the two that fell to the bottom of the pack were Salina EsTitties and Loosey LaDuca. A fourth trip to the Lip Sync for Your Life was the end of the road for Salina while Loosey survived to shantay another day.

This week, the final five give back to the people who shape our futures by giving influential teachers the drag makeover of their dreams. Seated at the judges’ dais for episode 13 titled “Teacher Makeovers” was Emmy winning host RuPaul Charles, longtime bestie Michelle Visage, judge Ross Mathews, and music artist and “Celebrity Drag Race” alum Hayley Kiyoko.

The five queens still in the competition are: Anetra, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, and Sasha Colby.

Check out our full recap of episode 13 below:

Salina’s elimination was a longtime coming, but she did not go out quietly. In her lipstick mirror message Salina targeted Loosey as a deceptive queen that threw her under the bus in front of the judges. Loosey’s response was to let the other girls know that she was surprised to find herself in the bottom and named by the other queens as the other one most deserving of going home. Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Sasha Colby gave “pageant” answers by naming their biggest competition, but Luxx Noir London went down the line with commentary on everyone, including calling Loosey’s drag “generic.” Tension between the two escalated to a fever pitch during role selection for “Wigloose” and it didn’t seem like the two were anywhere near the point of becoming friends.

The next morning, Ru thought it would be a good idea for the queens to play “Spill the T,” a new game where they’d answer questions about each other with the goal of having their answer land in the majority of the group. When asked “Which queen makes you laugh the hardest,” the majority said Mistress. When asked “Which queen thinks she’s the smarted,” everyone, including Loosey, said Loosey. When asked “Which queen is the shadiest,” it was another unanimous vote for Mistress. When asked “Which queen is the hairiest,” the majority voted for Mistress. When asked “Which queen is the most likely to steal your cosmetics,” it was unanimous that it’d be Mistress. When asked “Which queen is most likely to steal your man,” Sasha was the majority vote. When asked “Which queen is most likely to have a sugar daddy,” most said Luxx. And in the final question, “Which queen is going home next,” everyone said Loosey. Loosey explained that she knew the rest of them would say her, and with that she became the mini challenge winner!

For this week’s maxi challenge, Ru wanted to give back to the teachers that influence our futures by having the final five give them drag makeovers. As the winner of the mini challenge, Loosey got the power to decide which queen would work with which of the five teachers. For the most part, it seemed like Loosey was pairing people with the teachers that fit best for them, but Luxx thought that Loosey was getting revenge on her by pairing Sasha with the only Black teacher instead of pairing Luxx with her.

When the queens sat down with their teachers, Anetra was delighted to learn that her teacher is also half Filipino like her. To get to know her better, Anetra asked what she’s insecure about so that they could address those issues head-on and get her in the best place. Loosey’s teacher was willing to go down Loosey’s vision of accentuating the voluptuousness of the female body in their drag. Mistress fell in love with her teacher instantly when she learned that she, too, is queer because it meant a lot that she was someone young queer kids could see and feel empowered by. Sasha learned from her teacher that she watches the show with her whole family and that she’s “game for everything,” including padding which is part of drag that Sasha doesn’t typically do for herself. Luxx did not make as big of an attempt as the others to get to know her teacher, choosing instead to focus on designing dresses for them without including the teacher in the process. As the other queens continued to bond and have fun with their teachers through the planning stages, Mistress thought that Luxx seemed the most panicked and nervous about how the challenge would unfold.

Later, Ru rejoined the group in the Werk Room to check-in on their progress. Sasha and Ferocity Colby told Ru that “nothing is off limits” in the challenge and showed their plans to present a tropical, luau style look that shows body-ody-ody. Mistress and Madam Thang were going for a “black velvet and white velvet” glam look that shows a strong family resemblance. Anetra and Alektra knew they had to work on her runway walk in order to match Anetra’s “bad bitch energy.” Luxx and Asia Azul were creating aqua colored gowns that Luxx would be designing from scratch to match. Loosey and Lala LaDuca wanted to do a “rich ladies at the beach” vibe in matching dresses. Ru also took a moment to ask Loosey how she felt about the other queens naming her as the one to go home and she replied that it didn’t bother her. Luxx overheard the answer and was confused by how it conflicted with her real reaction, and it underscored for her that she thinks Loosey set her up to the fail this week.

Before Ru left the Werk Room she dropped the bomb that the queens would also need to prepare their teachers for a lip sync of their own. So later, each queen took their partner to the Main Stage to instruct them with tips on how to perform in a lip sync battle. Sasha was surprised that her teacher knew of ballroom icon Leiomy and so she knew that she’d be ready to work the stage with confidence. Anetra did her best to show her teacher duck walking, but it didn’t go over well so perhaps her new daughter wouldn’t have the same dancing skills. Luxx thought she had her work cut out of her with a teacher that lacked natural skills at performing.

While the queens were painting the teachers’ faces on Elimination Day, it was a great opportunity for everyone to swap stories about the impact that society, and specifically learned behavior, has had on them. Luxx’s teacher asked her about the backlash she may have received when she started drag, allowing a moment for the two of them to finally connect on a personal level about how unaccepting the church community has been in their experience. Learning that her teacher had queer young people in her family and left her church because they weren’t affirming of those queer people meant a lot to Luxx who hadn’t yet found a way to appreciate her.

In the “Drag Family Resemblance” runway presentation, Sasha and Ferocity had built the perfect hourglass figures inside bright pink tropical pageant gowns, Loosey and Lala had a strong resemblance in dowdy vacation outfits, Mistress and Madam served Sugar and Spice teas with one in black and one in white and added huge feather boas for an over-the-top old Hollywood vibe, Luxx and Asia moved awkwardly together wearing blue and pink simple garments down the catwalk, and Anetra and Alektra “leaned into Asian pride” with pink and black yin & yang bodysuits.

During critiques, Ross thought that Sasha managed her makeover “in smart ways” by building similar bodies with the padding and Michelle liked that they felt connected and present with each other. Michelle called Loosey’s looks “cute in family resemblance,” but thinks they could have been more fun on the runway. Hayley disagreed because she liked Lala’s movements on the catwalk, but Ross pointed out that everyone is so strong that it’ll come down to splitting hairs. Michelle said Mistress and Madam had chemistry and charisma and they were “a joy to watch.” Ross likened Asia to Jennifer Coolidge (tea!) in a good way, but Michelle was bothered that there was no family resemblance in color palette or hair style. Hayley told Asia she could sense her nerves at the beginning and then saw the switch to confidence happen on stage. Ross called Anetra and Alektra’s looks elevated and thought they had the perfect resemblance to each other without being exact copies.

Before Ru let the queens escape backstage, she asked the teacher queens to all perform in a lip sync battle to her song “Champion” in dedication to all the educators watching from home. All of them gave it their all, including some hair whips by Ferocity, audience engagement from Asia and Lala, fierce strutting from Madam and even some light dance tricks from Alektra.

After further deliberation, Ru announced that Mistres and Sasha were both safe and that this week Anetra was “head of the class” as the challenge winner. The decision left Loosey and Luxx together in the bottom and set to battle in the Lip Sync for Your Life to Hayley’s song “For the Girls.” Genuinely shocked to be in the bottom again, Loosey promised to do what it takes to remain in the competition but then performed with underwhelming energy that was ultimately overshadowed. Luxx went much harder, pumping a lot of added energy into the mid-tempo track and including a physicality that showed off some of her tricks in comedic moments. Based on the lip sync, Ru gave safety to Luxx with the “shantay you stay” and ended Loosey’s journey on the show with the “sashay away.”

NEXT TIME: Ru adds the final four to a remix of her song “Blame It on the Edit” with the warning that only three of them will advance to the Grand Finale.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions