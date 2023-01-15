‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15: Did the right queen ‘sashay away’ in episode 3? [POLL]

At the end of episode 3 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 on January 13, Amethyst fell into the bottom for the second straight week and won again, sending San Francisco’s Princess Poppy back to the Werk Room to pack her things. Do you think Poppy was the right queen picked for elimination in “All Queens Go to Heaven”? Vote in our poll below to tell us if the judges made the right choice.

Poppy and Amethyst were grouped together in this week’s maxi challenge alongside Loosey LaDuca, Aura Mayari and Spice. Poppy took the lead in writing an infomercial for a queer heaven that included a lot of “blue humor,” but the judges thought that both her and Amethyst did not take the jokes far enough and missed the mark in comedic timing. Poppy took a second hit from the judges when they critiqued her “Metallica” category runway look as too simple–indeed it was just an unadorned shiny blue bodysuit with a matching wig.

Also in the bottom three was Jax who took a leadership role among “the leftovers” group and then managed to be one of the least present queens in their finished product. In fact, RuPaul had to ask Jax if she had any lines in their infomercials and Jax had to reluctantly admit that they were cut because they didn’t fit the rest of the narrative. The judges were also not thrilled with her runway presentation that was an homage to the the Mortal Kombat character Jax that is her namesake.

