‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15 episode 4 sneak peek: Are you ready for a double dose of ‘Snatch Game’?

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 continues Friday night with the 14 remaining queens set to compete in the biggest installment of “Snatch Game” in series herstory. But before we see what celebrity impersonations the girls brought in their carry-ons, we catch a glimpse of their reactions to the previous week’s challenge and elimination. Watch the first five minutes of episode 4 now via the official Drag Race YouTube channel.

SEE ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ winners list: Every season, plus ‘All Stars’

Having fallen in to the bottom two for the second straight week, Amethyst is second-guessing her abilities as a self-described comedy queen. In a confessional she says, “I’m known for my comedic timing, so to hear that’s the one thing that I messed up? It’s devastating.” Loosey LaDuca was also in the bottom in the premiere episode, but rebounded into the top three on the second challenge. That didn’t stop Luxx Noir London from insisting that Loosey was third place and Luxx herself was second (to Sasha Colby‘s win) despite the judges’ not making that designation.

Sugar and Spice also check in with the girls about how it felt to work apart from one another in the infomercial challenge. They’re used to performing as co-creators on their TikTok and social media content where they do most of their drag and so Sugar pointed out that having to learn other people’s planning and communication styles was her takeaway.

The next morning, Spice threw some casual shade at Amethyst, warning her that in baseball a third strike means “you’re out.” She wasn’t the only one throwing things around the Werk Room though — it wasn’t long until RuPaul Charles entered and threw a major curveball of her own. For this week’s maxi challenge the queens will be participating in the largest “Snatch Game” ever. She goes on to explain that there will be two games played with two different casts of characters.

Episode 4 of season 15 premiere will air in full on MTV at 8 pm ET on Friday, January 20.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Drag Race’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on MTV. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Drag Race” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.