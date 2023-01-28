‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15 episode 5 recap: ‘House of Fashion’

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 continued on January 27 with the next step in the competition toward discovering “America’s next drag superstar.” Last week, twins Sugar and Spice fell into the bottom two together after chaotic and confusing turns in “Snatch Game.” After their well-rehearsed Lip Sync for Your Life to “You Better Run,” Spice was chosen as the sister to stay while Sugar was asked to “sashay away.” This week, the 13 remaining girls use home decor elements in their first design challenge of the season.

Seated at the judges’ dais for episode 4 was Emmy winning host RuPaul Charles, longtime bestie Michelle Visage and recurring judge Ross Mathews. They were joined by multitalented star Janelle Monae as this week’s guest judge.

The 13 queens still in the competition are: Amethyst, Anetra, Aura Mayari, Jax, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Robin Fierce, Salina EsTitties, Sasha Colby, and Spice. Check out our full recap of episode 5 titled “House of Fashoin” below:

During the first few episodes we got a glimpse into how much both Sugar and Spice relied on each other for emotional and creative support, so it was no surprise to see Spice in tears following her sister’s elimination. When the other girls started to reflect on the challenge results and the conversations they had during “Untucked,” Mistress Isabelle Brooks once again addressed her belief that she was second in the judges’ favor and Marcia Marcia Marcia was in third because of a “cheap” runway look. Later, Spice confided in Mistress that she thinks someone else should have gone home instead of Sugar.

The next morning, Spice refused to clarify for Aura Mayari who she was referring to about deserving of the bottom last week, but then was saved by the entrance of Ru who arrived to open the library for the season “Reading Is Fundamental” mini challenge. In the event aimed at throwing shade at each other, Loosey LaDuca came out on top for incisive digs like telling Malaysia Babydoll Foxx she should disappear like the Malaysian plane, suggesting to Salina EsTitties that Selena’s murderer shot the wrong one, and that the short heels Mistress wears actually started out as stilettos.

And for the maxi challenge, Ru divided the group into three fashion houses that would turn home decor looks inspired by the House of Kressley, House of Mathews, and House of Visage into runway looks that tell a story as a cohesive collection. In the House of Kressley using equestrian fabrics was Anetra, Salina, Jax and Robin Fierce. In the House of Mathews using Palm Springs prints was Loosey, Sasha Colby, Malaysia, and Marcia. In the House of Versace using animal designs was Jax, Spice, Mistress, Luxx Noir London, and Aura.

In the Werk Room, Spice, Aura, Amethyst and Malaysia stood out as the queens with the least experience behind a sewing machine. All the queens in the House of Kressley were confident seamstresses so they went the ambitious route with their garment construction. The abundance of plaid in their fabric choices gave them the vision of designing “schoolgirl” looks. The House of Mathews went with a resort wear theme which posed the challenge of having to show something innovative. The House of Visage were not all on the same page at first, juggling between doing something regal or simple formal wear. Once they decided to stray away from the royalty theme, Luxx switched from a Marie Antoinette gown to making a pair of pants instead.

Later, Jax brought up again Spice’s comment about who should have went home last week, but at this point Spice still did not want to be honest about her thoughts. In a confessional, Mistress made it clear that Spice was suggesting Aura should have been in the bottom instead of Sugar. Elsewhere, Amethyst was struggling with confidence in her look and so she sought help from Luxx. Even with the help, Amethyst remained lost and knew that with two LSFYL performances already that she’d be at risk of actually going home if she fell into the bottom again.

While getting ready for the runway the next day, Jax opened up to the other girls about her experience growing up as a person of color in an overwhelmingly white hometown in Connecticut. She explained that she’d walk into rooms or down the street and strangers would naturally assume she didn’t belong, and it wasn’t until she moved to New York City for college that she experienced the privilege of feeling like you belong.

Following the runway presentation on the Main Stage, Ru awarded safety to Mistress, Aura, Spice, Anetra, Loosey, and Marcia while the remaining seven remained on stage to hear critiques. Michelle appreciated that Amethyst took her notes on contouring her nose less, but she thought the dress she created was lumpy and Ross pointed out that she just draped a piece of fabric and called it a day. On the flip side, they were thoroughly impressed by Luxx’s ability to construct pants and then sell them along with the cape so confidently on the runway. The judges liked that Robin fit into the cohesive look of her house and Janelle liked that she injected a “hint of royalty” in her presentation. Her teammate Jax was less successful in its creativity, but Michelle acknowledged that it was well-made. Ross thought that Salina did too much in the ideas department and Michelle said that nothing fit. Sasha earned high marks for making a bathing suit moment by adding a jacket moment to it. Janelle commented on how fantastic Malaysia’s sewing skills were which was surprising once she admitted to it being her first ever self-made garment.

In her decision, Ru declared Luxx the undisputed winner of this week’s challenge and sent Malaysia, Robin and Sasha to the back of the stage with her as the safe high-scoring queens. From the bottom three, Jax was given the last safe spot which left Amethyst and Salina in the bottom two. The queens performed to Janelle Monae’s “Q.U.E.E.N.” in the Lip Sync for Your Life. In the bottom for the first time, Salina had an energy to her performance meant to prove that she deserves to stay. She incorporated a lot of physicality to her performance, including splits, cartwheels and grinding the stage floor. Amethyst’s energy was at a lower level and she seemed resigned to the fact that Ru would inevitably send her home. Sure enough, Ru gave the “shantay you stay” to Salina and asked Amethyst to “sashay away.”

NEXT WEEK: Competing in groups once again, the girls pull out their inner “golden gal” in girl group music performances.

