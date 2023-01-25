‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15 episode 5 sneak peek: Queens prepare for the ‘Reading Is Fundamental’ mini challenge

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 continues Friday night with Spice reeling and rebounding from the loss of her twin sister Sugar leaving the competition last week. When Spice starts to spiral into secret shade-throwing, RuPaul Charles arrives to announce that “The library is open.” Watch the first five minutes of episode 5 now via the official Drag Race YouTube channel.

SEE ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ winners list: Every season, plus ‘All Stars’

During the first few episodes we got a glimpse into how much both Sugar and Spice relied on each other for emotional and creative support, so it was no surprise to see Spice in teams following their Lip Sync for Your Life that sent Sugar home. As noted by Salina EsTitties though, the separation offers Spice the opportunity to show everyone what she can achieve as an individual. Spice continued to “spiral” by noting privately to Mistress Isabelle Brooks that there’s someone in the competition that deserved to go home before her sister.

When the other girls started to reflect on the challenge results and the conversations they had during “Untucked,” Mistress once again addressed her belief that she was second in the judges’ favor and Marcia Marcia Marcia was in third because of a “cheap” runway look. The argument was reminiscent of a similar one Luxx Noir London and Loosey LaDuca had the previous week about which of them placed second in a challenge. As an members of the audience we are still wondering, “Does it matter?!”

The next morning, Spice refused to clarify for Aura Mayari who she was referring to about deserving of the bottom last week, and then was saved by the entrance of Ru. Hopefully Spice’s secret comes out in the mini challenge because by Ru’s own declaration, it’s time for the “Reading Is Fundamental” challenge!

Episode 5 of season 15 premiere will air in full on MTV at 8 pm ET on Friday, January 27.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Drag Race’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on MTV. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Drag Race” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.