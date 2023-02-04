‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15: Did the right queen ‘sashay away’ in episode 6? [POLL]

At the end of episode 6 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 on February 3, Robin Fierce and Jax found themselves lip synching for their lives for the first time. Following their head-to-head to “In Your Room” by The Bangles, Robin was asked to “sashay away.” Do you think Robin was the right queen picked for elimination in “Old Friends Gold”? Vote in our poll below to tell us if the judges made the right choice.

Who deserved to go home in episode 6?

Both Robin and Jax were part of a confident group of vocalists and dancers on Team Hip Hop, but their performance as the Ol’ Dirty Bitches alongside Anetra and Loosey LaDuca fell far short of expectations. The blank expression on RuPaul Charles‘ face throughout their routine told the story that they were not hitting the mark compared to to the Teams Heavy Metal and Country that each had the judges laughing their granny panties off.

During critiques, Jax took heat from Michelle Visage for a “timing issue” that kept her out of pace with the rest of her group. Ross Mathews added that Jax is more than capable of performing well as an individual, but she struggles to blend in with the crowd which is part of the challenge as a girl group. The judges also took issue with a confusing runway look that had an orange jumpsuit under lime green tie-dye pieces.

Michelle told Robin that she plays it safe and that results in her being lost in the crowd of the other girls. Guest judge Megan Stalter and Ru added that it’s clear Robin is holding herself back and not pushing all the way. Robin explained that she’s “not a gambler,” because in her life she’s seen people fail when taking risks and so it’s created for her a sense of safety in doing what she knows. Ru pointed out that this show is the time where she should finally be letting loose.

Did the judges make the right choice sending Robin and Jax to the LSFYL, and was Robin most deserving between the two of going home?

