‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15: Did the right queen ‘sashay away’ in episode 7? [POLL]

At the end of episode 7 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 on February 10, Jax found herself in the bottom once again, this time next to last week’s challenge winner Aura Mayari. Both queens struggled to fully develop their characters in a “The Daytona Wind” acting challenge, but ultimately Jax sent Aura packing with another trick-fueled lip sync. Do you think Aura was the right queen picked for elimination in “The Daytona Wind 2”? Vote in our poll below to tell us if the judges made the right choice.

Who deserved to go home in episode 7?

As the winner of last week’s challenge, Aura was given authority over choosing who would play which role in the acting challenge reboot of “The Daytona Wind.” Originally, Aura claimed the coveted lead role of Fancy Matthews for herself, but when she failed to connect to the character during rehearsals she bequeathed it to Mistress Isabelle Brooks instead and assumed her role of the widow. On set, Aura found herself stumbling through lines and RuPaul Charles was unable to direct her through proper delivery of the lines. Though the judges did end up liking her geisha-inspired look in the “Puffa Please” runway category, Aura’s poor performance in the sitcom was too much to overcome.

Jax had similar issues during the challenge, admittedly having a hard time figuring out how to play out the stoner character of Jackson. The role included iconic lines from and seemed inspired by Adore Delano, but Jax missed that mark until it was pointed out to her during judges’ critiques. Michelle Visage also had a healthy set of notes for Jax on her makeup and the panel didn’t seem overly enthused by her take on the puffer jacket runway either.

Though Jax and Aura were the official bottom two, Spice took heat from the judges for playing in a repetitive space week-to-week. Michelle took particular disinterest in how Spice hops around the catwalk with a little purse in every runway. Spice seemed to take the note to heart until Ru declared her safe after critiques and Spice once again hopped to the back of the stage. In that moment we got a side eye glance from Michelle and Ru jumped on the opportunity to call for a “sniper” from backstage, aiming a joke squarely at Spice’s refusal to take the hint.

Did the judges make the right choice sending Aura and Jax to the LSFYL, and was Aura most deserving between the two of going home?

