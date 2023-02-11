‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15 episode 7 recap: ‘The Daytona Wind 2’

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 continued on February 10 with the next step in the competition toward discovering “America’s next drag superstar.” Last week, Aura Mayari was the stand out “golden gal” in the girl group challenge while Robin Fierce faded into the background and was asked to “sashay away.” This week, the 11 remaining girls star in the new sitcom reboot of last year’s “The Daytona Wind.”

Seated at the judges’ dais for episode 7 was Emmy winning host RuPaul Charles, longtime bestie Michelle Visage and recurring judge Carson Kressley. They were joined by actor Harvey Guillén as this week’s guest judge.

The 11 queens still in the competition are: Anetra, Aura Mayari, Jax, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Salina EsTitties, Sasha Colby, and Spice.

Check out our full recap of episode 7 titled “The Daytona Wind 2” below:

Following Robin’s elimination, the remaining girls wanted to address the issues Malaysia Babydoll Foxx brought up during “Untucked,” but Malaysia was unwilling to talk about the girl group genre selection again. Sasha Colby stepped in for a “teachable moment” directed at Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Luxx Noir London. She tried to explain that their laughter during the conversation came across as patronizing and they should have had more respect. Mistress’ apology was accepted by Sasha, but Malaysia kept her mouth shut which only fueled Mistress to poke at her some more. Mistress wanted to resolve the issue directly, but Malaysia was settling in to her frustration with the antics of Mistress and Luxx.

The next morning, Ru let the girls know that they’d be continuing the grand tradition of fart jokes that began with last season’s “The Daytona Wind” acting challenge. This time around, the feuding dynasties at the heart of the show would air their grievances out sitcom style. As the winner of last week’s maxi challenge, Aura was given the power to assign roles. Unlike last week, the selection process went much smoother, especially for Aura who was able to cast herself as the lead Fancy Michaels, which is the role that Salina EsTitties, Luxx, Mistress and Loosey LaDuca were eyeing for themselves. Once Aura assigned her own role, the rest of the group was able to get cast without any arguments.

To rehearse their parts, the girls gathered at tables with their scene partners and everyone cringed when they realized that Mistress and Malaysia had roles that heavily interacted with each other. It was unclear if they’d be able to put their grievances aside in order to perform well in the challenge. Also in their group was Aura, who was struggling early with Fancy’s lines. When she admitted to not connecting to the character like she thought she would, Mistress offered to switch roles with her, giving Mistress the highly coveted starring role and taking the widow role for herself.

Ru was on the set of “The Daytona Wind” to direct the queens through their parts. She had to help Spice navigate through the pacing of her lines, but was immediately impressed by how both Malaysia and Mistress were nailing their parts together. Jax wasn’t sure how to properly characterize her “stoner” role and Aura could not remember or straighten out her lines for the life of her and started to regret switching roles with Mistress.

The next day while the girls got ready for the runway, Malaysia and Mistress had a heart to heart addressing their issues directly. Malaysia got to air her frustration with how she felt in the moment of their arguments and Mistress cleared up that she didn’t realize it was as serious as Malaysia was taking it. They both apologized for their parts and agreed to squash it so that it doesn’t boil over into something bigger down the road.

On the Main Stage, the girls walked the runway in the “Puffa Please” category and then their episode of “The Daytona Wind” premiered in full. Unfortunately there was a shortage of fart jokes this time, but the script was still laced with quotes and references to past seasons. At the end of the episode, Danny Trejo appeared through the front door as a surprise Big Daddy. Based on the runway presentation and their performances in the sitcom, Ru gave safety to Loosey, Sasha, Luxx and Salina, leaving the remaining seven on stage for critiques.

Carson told Spice that she had the opportunity to be the star of the sitcom, but she didn’t take her character far enough. Michelle added that Spice has choreographed her catwalk the same way every week and that she needs to do something new. Harvey and Michelle both said that Malaysia was a standout in “The Daytona Wind” and Carson loved her campy lemon-themed garment. Aura also got praise for her outfit, but Ru said that she was difficult to direct because she couldn’t get passed her own ideas on set. Michelle offered that Jax came to set with no point of view for her character and the judges agreed that she fell flat in her interpretation. Carson told Mistress that she didn’t let anyone down in her performance and Ru said that all of her adlibs were funny. Harvey liked that Mistress expressed body positivity on the runway. Last, Anetra and Marcia Marcia Marcia were paired for positive critiques in their roles that shared a scene together. Carson noticed that they were connected together on screen and the judges liked both of their runway looks. Marcia finally got compliments on her makeup from Michelle, but Carson challenged her to go even bigger still.

After deliberating with the judges, Ru announced that this week’s winner was Mistress and the bottom two was Jax and Aura. That left Anetra, Marcia, Malaysia and Spice as the safe queens. In the Lip Sync for Your Life to “Sweetest Pie” by Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion, Aura did her best to perform in Jax’s space, but her antics were no match for Jax’s now standard acrobatic tricks. By the end, the two were bouncing off of each other’s energy rather well, but Jax had already solidified herself as the stronger performer and so Ru had no choice but to ask Aura to “sashay away.”

NEXT WEEK: Get ready for another Lip Sync Lalaparuza — with a twist!

