‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15 episode 7 sneak peek: Tensions reach new heights

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 continues Friday night right where we left off in “Untucked” with the cat fight between Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Malaysia Babydoll Foxx. Tension between the two started when they were contending to claim heavy metal as their girl group genre and extended into the “Untucked” episode while Mistress was on stage for her critique with the judges. The tension escalates to a boiling point this week when Mistress confronts Malaysia directly. Watch the first six minutes of episode 7 now via the official Drag Race YouTube channel.

Following Robin Fierce‘s elimination, the remaining girls wanted to address the issues Malaysia brought up during “Untucked,” but Malaysia was unwilling to talk about it again. Sasha Colby stepped in for a “teachable moment” directed at Mistress and Luxx Noir London. She tried to explain that their laughter during the conversation came across as patronizing and they should have had more respect. Mistress’ apology was accepted by Sasha, but Malaysia kept her mouth shut which only fueled Mistress to poke at her some more. Mistress wanted to resolve the issue directly, but Malaysia was settling in to her frustration with the antics of Mistress and Luxx.

The next morning, RuPaul Charles let the girls know that they’d be continuing the grand tradition of fart jokes that began with last season’s “The Daytona Wind” acting challenge. This time around, the feuding dynasties at the heart of the show would air their grievances out sitcom style. As the winner of last week’s maxi challenge, Aura Mayari was given the power to assign roles.

Will Aura attempt to sabotage anyone or give them roles that play to their strengths? We’ll have to wait until episode 7 airs in full on MTV at 8 pm ET on Friday, February 10 to find out how Aura uses her power.

