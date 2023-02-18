‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15: Did the right queen ‘sashay away’ in episode 8? [POLL]

By the end of episode 8 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 on February 17, Jax found herself once again on stage in front of the judges to lip sync for her life. This time it was at the culmination of a “LipSync Lalaparuza Smackdown” that left her opposite Anetra after they each lost in two previous head-to-heads. Ultimately Anetra bested Jax in the final showdown — do you think Jax was the right queen picked for elimination? Vote in our poll below to tell us if the judges made the right choice.

For the Lalaparuza, each of the 10 queens competed against one of their peers in five opening round matchups. In those five rounds, Marcia Marcia Marcia defeated Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Loosey LaDuca defeated Spice, Salina EsTitties defeated Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks defeated Jax, and Sasha Colby defeated Anetra. Those five winners earned safety for the remainder of the tournament and the five losers remained on the Main Stage to compete again.

Next, Malaysia defeated Spice in round 6 and Luxx defeated both Anetra and Jax in round 7. When Anetra’s ball was chosen from the golden hopper for round 8, she decided to go against Jax and delivered automatic safety to Spice. Anetra thought that it wouldn’t be a fair matchup for her to go against Spice and in what Mistress later called a “bad bitch move,” Anetra chose the more difficult route of wanting to “take Jax out.”

Throughout their three performances in the smackdown, Anetra and Jax delivered on both of their promises as really strong lip sync performers. Both queens have a physical intensity to their style — Jax is known to do flips and acrobatic tricks, which she used in previous weeks to send both Robin Fierce and Aura Mayari home. Because the judges had seen her perform so often already, it’s fair to assume that their eyes gravitated more to Anetra whose dips, splits and duck-walking were things they hadn’t already seen in head-to-head battles.

Did the judges make the right choice leaving Anetra and Jax to the LSFYL in round 8, and was Jax most deserving between the two of going home?

