‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15 episode 8 sneak peek: Loosey LaDuca is ‘very, very upset’ to be safe

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 continues Friday night with Jax having to find a way out of placing in the bottom two for a third straight week. Unfortunately, she won’t be able to escape lip synching again because this week all of the queens will be performing at least once on the Main Stage. Watch the first four minutes of episode 8 now via the official Drag Race YouTube channel.

Reflecting on the judges’ decisions from last week, Mistress Isabelle Brooks is thrilled to have entered the winner’s circle as the top performer of the week, but Loosey LaDuca admits to being “very, very upset” that she was only safe and not selected to be in the top. She explained to the other girls that she is “surprised and annoyed” because she feels she “carried a lot of the scenes” that she was involved in. Once again, Dr. Mistress had an opportunity to diagnose another queen with “drag delusion” for not being able to accurately see their place among the other girls.

The next morning, RuPaul Charles arrives to point out that the season is almost halfway over, but she still hasn’t seen some of them lip sync. She warns them that’s about to change because for this week’s maxi challenge they’ll all be competing in a a Lip Sync Lalaparuza.

How will Loosey move forward from her frustration and can Jax avoid falling to the bottom of the lip sync smackdown? We’ll have to wait until episode 8 airs in full on MTV at 8 pm ET on Friday, February 17.

