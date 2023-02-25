‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15: Did the right queen ‘sashay away’ in episode 9? [POLL]

By the end of episode 9 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 on February 24, Salina EsTitties and Spice both returned to the bottom two for the second time this season. They were the two queens who failed to impress with their dress in “The Crystal Ball” design challenge. After a Lil Nas X Lip Sync for Your Life, Salina was declared the winner and Spice was sent home. Vote in our poll below to tell us if the judges made the right choice.

To celebrate the show’s 15th anniversary and 200th episode, RuPaul Charles threw “The Crystal Ball,” a three-look runway ball requiring the queens to find inspiration from Drag Race herstory for two looks and to create their own unique crystallized garment from scratch for the third. While the judges liked the personal branding and styling that Spice put into her first “Start Your Engines” look, they were less inspired by her “My Favorite Ball” and “Crystallized Eleganza” looks because of their simplicity and her failure to follow Carson Kressley‘s Werk Room advice to push the envelope further than what they’ve seen in the past.

The last time Salina fell to the bottom was in the season’s first design challenge. Then she was critiqued for not having a good editor’s eye and for packing too many ideas into a single look. She took Carson’s advice to scale back this time, but still returned to the bottom for three ill-fitting garments. It was a disappointing result for Salina who earlier in the episode had expressed to Ru that she was struggling to keep her inner saboteur at bay, crumbling under the pressure of being surrounded by so many confident peers.

Neither queen was at their best in the LSFYL to “That’s What I Want.” Spice resorted to running through her rolodex of quirky “doll” dance moves that ultimately had no relationship to the song whatsoever. Salina did her best to channel the same emotional resonance she showed in her Celine Dion lip sync last week, but this time it felt more disconnected to the lyric and lacked any comedic nuance.

Did the judges make the right choice sending Spice and Salina to the LSFYL, and was Spice most deserving between the two of going home?

