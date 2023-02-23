‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15 episode 9 sneak peek: The queens celebrate the 200th episode milestone in a mini challenge

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 continues Friday night following last week’s epic LipSync Lalaparuza Smackdown. The fun rages on this week when RuPaul Charles introduces a mini challenge in celebration of the series’ 200th episode milestone. Watch the first six minutes of episode 9 now via the official Drag Race YouTube channel.

In the sneak peak we see the mini challenge play out in full. Each queen gets into quick “attention grabbing” drag and then “photo bombs” an iconic moment from Drag Race herstory. Salina EsTitties bombs Laganja Estranja‘s season 6 entrance, Anetra bombs Willow Pill‘s talent performance, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx bombs Vanessa Vanjie Mateo‘s iconic elimination exit, Spice bombs Lady Gaga, Luxx Noir London bombs Vivacious in her photo challenge, Mistress Isabelle Brooks bombs Morgan McMichaels and Ru together, Marcia Marcia Marcia bombs the crowning of Jinkx Monsoon, Sasha Colby bombs Ru at the judges’ dais, and Loosey LaDuca bombs Serena ChaCha in a water photo shoot. After looking at all the photos, Ru declares Anetra the best in bombing as the mini challenge winner.

Furthering the celebration of the hallmark episode, Ru announces that for the maxi challenge they’ll be walking the runway in a 15th anniversary Crystal Ball. The three categories for the ball are “Start Your Engines,” an update of Ru’s classic racing suit, “My Favorite Ball,” reimagine a past eleganza category look as their own, and “Crystallized Eleganza,” a look from scratch that is dripped in crystals.

Episode 9 airs in full on MTV at 8 pm ET on Friday, February 24.

