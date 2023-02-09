Hallelujah! ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15 returns episode length to 90 minutes starting March 10

Shared via an Instagram post on Thursday, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” announced that it will return to airing 90-minute episodes beginning March 10. The Emmy winning competition series made its big jump to MTV in January and shocked and outraged its loyal fanbase with a new 60-minute format when the third episode aired on January 13. Also in a break from tradition, the sister series “Untucked” did not immediately follow the episode and instead aired a full hour after RPDR’s conclusion.

MTV’s trimming of the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 episode length is perceived to have made room for its new series “The Real Friends of Weho,” starring “Canada’s Drag Race” host and judge Brad Goreski. That series premiered on January 20 following the fourth episode of RPDR. It’s been airing in the 9 pm slot that had been previously occupied by the additional 30 minutes of RPDR and “Untucked” when the show aired on VH1. During the run of “Real Friends,” “Untucked” has aired at 10 pm, sandwiching the new series between the two Emmy-nominated shows.

The assumption is that RPDR returning to 90 minutes will coincide with the conclusion of the first season of “The Real Friends of Weho,” leaving a gap in programming that a longer episode can easily fill. When episode 7 of RPDR airs this Friday, February 10, there will be 11 queens still competing out of the 16 that began the season. Unless RuPaul Charles delivers a “double shantay” in the coming weeks, by March 10 we can bet only seven girls will still be around.

As of now, the race to find America’s next drag superstar is down to Anetra, Aura Mayari, Jax, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Salina EsTitties, Sasha Colby and Spice. The five eliminated queens have been Irene Dubois, Princess Poppy, Sugar, Amethyst and Robin Fierce.

