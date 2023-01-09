‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15: Did the right queen ‘sashay away’ in season premiere ‘One Night Only’? [POLL]

At the end of an epic two-hour, two-episode season premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 on January 6, Seattle-based queen Irene Dubois was given the chop with the season’s first “sashay away” from RuPaul Charles. She went head-to-head against Amethyst in the Lip Sync for Your Life to guest judge Ariana Grande‘s song “7 Rings,” but lost out in her last chance to save herself from elimination. Do you think Irene was the right queen picked for elimination in the season premiere? Vote in our poll below to tell us if the judges made the right choice.

Irene fell into the bottom based on a talent performance that missed the mark for the judges. Irene decided to instruct the room on an ice water recipe that she explained is a bit she’s performed before, but with a longer run time. She admitted to the judges that she could have written the condensed version better in order to make it funnier in reaction to their complaints that the comedy fell flat.

Joining Irene in the bottom for the week was Amethyst, who also attempted a comedic statement in her performance. She presented a lip sync to “All Around the World,” emphasizing the lyric “I can’t find my baby” dressed up as a traveling housewife who forgot that her baby was strapped in to a backpack. The judges thought she revealed the gag in her bit too early and were disappointed by the choice to wear sneakers on the Main Stage. Safe, but also in the bottom three was Loosey DaLuca whose live vocal to her original song “Let Loose” was pitchy and included stiff and stunted choreography.

Despite going home first, Irene managed to make an impact on the show in “One Night Only.” She was the first queen to enter the Werk Room out of all of them, presenting her “alien” aesthetic that was reminiscent of her drag sister Bosco from season 14. She also gave more lip than anyone else in the room, quick to throw shade at Luxx Noir London for a “40 inch wig” claim and butting heads with longtime friend Mistress Isabelle Brooks on the rehearsal stage. Irene was also the winner of the mini challenge for snapping the best photograph in a wet and wild photo shoot.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions