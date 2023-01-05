‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15 premiere sneak peek: Watch the first four queens enter the Werk Room

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 15 premieres on MTV with 16 all-new queens, the largest starting cast in the series to date, this Friday, January 6. But before we get our official introduction to all the girls, a sneak peek of the “The First 5 Minutes of Season 15” has dropped on the official Drag Race YouTube channel. Watch now to see Irene Dubois, Luxx Noir London, Aura Mayari and Marcia Marcia Marcia enter the Werk Room for the first time!

First to introduce themselves was Irene, a Texas native now living in Seattle where she is drag sister to season 14 finalist Bosco. While Bosco “went the demon route,” Irene says she went “the alien route.” She says her drag style is inspired by sci-fi and fantasy with a goal of “looking like [she] rules some alien kingdom.”

Irene was followed by Luxx from New Jersey, a self-described “superstar” that describes her drag as “effervescent” and “stunning, period.” Irene questioned whether or not Luxx’s wig was actually 40 inches like she claimed. In questioning her hair as well as responding to her overall confidence, Irene was not shy about throwing some instant shade Luxx’s way.

Next to enter was Aura from Nashville who stressed her “electrifying” performance abilities. She says she produces high-energy numbers for her performances, but as the others pointed out she was out of breath just from walking into the room. In one of the more random points of inspiration, Aura said Justin Bieber gives her some of the masculine energy she displays on stage.

Following in Irene’s footsteps, Aura threw her own bit of shade at Marcia’s entrance. Marcia called herself “the prom queen” that is “really beautiful,” but Aura’s first impression was that her aesthetic is basic. With a BFA in musical theater, Marcia asserted herself as someone that should do well in the singing, dancing and acting challenges. She cited Ariana Grande as one of her favorite singers, not yet knowing that she’d be the guest judge to critique her on stage!

The season 15 premiere will air in full on MTV at 8 pm ET on Friday, January 6.

