Bianca Del Rio is new host of ‘The Pit Stop’ for ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15

On January 6, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 15 premieres on MTV with 16 all-new queens, the largest starting cast in the series to date. The contestants will be competing for the show’s biggest purse in herstory as well — a whopping $200,000 grand prize. As any superfan would know, each season is accompanied by a weekly recap series “The Pit Stop,” hosted by a former queen and featuring guest stars. On December 20, the official Drag Race Twitter feed announced that this season’s host is none other than season 6 winner Bianca Del Rio.

Bianca follows in the footsteps of legendary winners Bob the Drag Queen, Monet X Change and Trixie Mattel that all hosted “The Pit Stop” in past seasons. The weekly recap series is one of the most memeable parts of the Drag Race universe. We will always remember when Violet Chachki hit repeat on the “No” button in Trixie’s season 13 episode 5 recap of “The Bag Ball” fashions and when Peppermint burped up an iconic “It’s fashion–” in Bob’s season 12 episode 2 recap.

To celebrate Bianca’s new gig, she starred in the animated short special video “Bianca Saves Christmas” with Cheyenne Jackson. In the special she sticks to her “Queen of Mean” reputation by taking precision cut digs at Nina West and the show itself when she hands Cheyenne an “It’s chocolate” bar as a gift.

If you want more Bianca content prior to the start of the season, the series posted a “Best of Bianca Del Rio” supercut on the official YouTube page as well. The 19-minute video includes her season 6 entrance to the Werk Room, many moments where she shared the camera with RuPaul Charles, her iconic “Snatch Game” performance as Judge Judy, and her lip sync to “Sissy That Walk” that secured her a spot in the final three.

Bianca’s hosting spot is the latest in a slate of special RuVeals of what to expect with the upcoming season. In a previous announcement we learned that pop megastar Ariana Grande will be returning as a guest judge for the first episode. We also know that icon Ts Madison is joining the panel as a new judge throughout the season and that the following stars will appear as single-episode guest judges: Ali Wong, Amandla Stenberg, Harvey Guillen, Hayley Kiyoko, Janelle Monae, Julia Garner, Maren Morris, Megan Stalter and Orville Peck.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Drag Race’?

