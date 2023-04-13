50% of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ fans want Anetra to win season 15 [POLL RESULTS]

Following episode 14 two weeks ago, we asked in a poll which of the final four queens of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 should be crowned “America’s next drag superstar.” At the time of this writing, over 900 votes had been cast in favor of Anetra, amounting to 50% of the total vote. The “Grand Finale” of season 15 will air this Friday, April 15 where either Anetra, Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, or Sasha Colby will be crowned and earn this year’s $200,000 cash prize.

Here are the complete results in the “Who do you want to win?” poll:

50% Anetra

38% Sasha Colby

6% Mistress Isabelle Brooks

5% Luxx Noir London

1% Other

It’s fitting that fans are have so much love for Anetra and Sasha. They are the two queens largely recognized by the rest of the cast as the strongest performers in their group. They basically broke the internet when they went head to head during the Lip Sync LaLaPaRuZa Smackdown to “I’m in Love with a Monster.” Though the judges declared Sasha the winner of that battle, many believed that it could have easily been a shared win.

After episode 14, Sasha stands alone at the front of the pack with the most maxi challenge wins at 4: the infomercial, the ball, the celebrity interview, and the music video. Anetra is next in line with 3: the talent show, the rusical, and the makeover. Luxx claimed the win twice: the design challenge and for stand-up comedy. Mistress earned her only win for acting in “The Daytona Wind 2.” And because Loosey LaDuca wants to count mini challenge wins as well, Anetra won two of those as well: photobombing and voguing.

When it comes to season placements from the judges’ critiques, Sasha is the only finalist that never fell to the bottom two while Anetra did twice, and Luxx and Mistress both did once. Anetra’s weakest performance was in the stand-up comedy challenge where she faced off against Marcia Marcia Marcia and delivered one of the most iconic Lip Sync for Your Life moments of all time with the “Free Willy” dive over Marcia’s back bend during “Boss Bitch.” She shared the bottom spots with Mistress this week despite both doing well in the music video and the final runway. Luxx was in a LSFYL against Loosey because of a poor showing during the makeover challenge, but handily defeated Loosey there to “For the Girls.”

