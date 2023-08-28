‘Rustin’ trailer: See Colman Domingo transform into civil rights hero in new Netflix teaser [Watch]

On Monday, to mark the 60th anniversary of the historic March on Washington, Netflix debuted the first teaser trailer for “Rustin,” the upcoming biography film about civil rights hero Bayard Rustin starring Emmy-winning actor Colman Domingo in the title role.

Directed by George C. Wolfe (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) and written by Julian Breece and “Milk” Oscar winner Dustin Lance Black, “Rustin” focuses on the critical role Rustin had in organizing the March on Washington, the famed 1963 civil rights event that culminated with Dr. Martin Luther King’s famous “I have a dream” speech.

Here’s the official synopsis of the film, provided by Netflix.

The architect of 1963’s momentous March on Washington, Bayard Rustin was one of the greatest activists and organizers the world has ever known. He challenged authority, never apologized for who he was, what he believed, or who he desired. And he did not back down. He made history, and in turn, he was forgotten.

In addition to Domingo, an early top Oscar contender in the Best Actor field, “Rustin” features an all-star cast that includes Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Jeffrey Wright, Audra McDonald, and Aml Ameen as Dr. King. Among the project’s executive producers are Barack and Michelle Obama, who are involved through their Higher Ground production shingle.

Netflix will debut “Rustin” in theaters on November 3 before it hits the streamer on November 17. The film is widely expected to debut at the Telluride Film Festival later this week, but its official inclusion in the prestigious lineup won’t be revealed until Wednesday when Telluride organizers release this year’s slate.

Watch the trailer below.

