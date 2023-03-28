Ryan Coogler’s ‘The X-Files’ reboot will have ‘a diverse cast,’ says original showrunner

Raise your hand if you had “Ryan Coogler reboots ‘The X-Files'” on your 2023 Bingo card.

In the March 27 episode of the podcast “On The Coast with Gloria Macarenko,” “X-Files” creator Chris Carter claimed that Coogler is remaking the beloved Fox sci-fi/horror show for a new audience. “I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount ‘The X-Files’ with a diverse cast,” Carter stated. Fox has yet to make an official statement about the rumored project.

The original showrunner later added that Coogler “has got his work cut out for him, because we covered so much territory.” Indeed, “The X-Files” first aired for nine seasons between 1993 and 2002, with two feature films in 1998 and 2008. Fox then revived the series for two more seasons, which were broadcast in 2016 and 2018. The last episode to air was its 218th overall.

Coogler is a two-time Oscar nominee for producing “Judas and the Black Messiah” (2021) and co-writing the song “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (2022). He’s perhaps best known for helming the “Black Panther” movies for Marvel, and for directing the first “Creed” (2015), which was a spin-off of the “Rocky” franchise. His other notable credit is directing the independent hit “Fruitvale Station” (2013). Coogler has yet to work on a narrative television series.

The cast of “The X-Files” was notably lacking in diversity, with all five credited series regulars being white: David Duchovny as Fox Mulder, Gillian Anderson as Dana Scully, Robert Patrick as John Doggett, Annabeth Gish as Monica Reyes and Mitch Pileggi as Walter Skinner. However, two Black actors also made their mark on the show: James Pickens Jr. had an “also starring” role as Deputy Director Alvin Kersh, and Steven Williams played a recurring guest star named X to great fanfare.

In 2020, our sister site TVLine reported that an “X-Files” animated comedy spin-off was in the works. Titled “The X-Files: Albuquerque,” this version would focus on the B-team, “an office full of misfit agents who investigate X-Files cases too wacky, ridiculous or downright dopey for Mulder and Scully to bother with.” The cartoon will come from executive producers Rocky Russo and Jeremy Sosenko, plus Carter and Gabe Rotter.

“The X-Files” tells the story of FBI Agents tasked with solving unexplained or mysterious cases. It won a total of 16 Emmy Awards through the years, including Anderson in Best Drama Actress and Peter Boyle in Best Drama Guest Actor. The show was nominated in Best Drama Series four times, for Seasons 2 through 5.

