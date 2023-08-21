See Ryan Gosling perform ‘I’m Just Ken’ on the set of ‘Barbie’ in new on-set footage [Watch]

Ryan Gosling is Kenough in this new look at his “Barbie” performance.

Released to help promote the blockbuster film’s smash soundtrack, a new video shows how Gosling and “Barbie” Ken actors Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, and Kingsley Ben-Adir, among others, performed the hit song “I’m Just Ken” during the film’s production.

The track, certainly an early contender for consideration in the Best Original Song Oscars race, has been a summer success, hitting the top five on Billboard’s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart as well as Gosling’s official Billboard Hot 100 chart debut, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Gosling, who is a top contender himself for Best Supporting Actor, is a scene-stealer in Greta Gerwig’s film, starring as Ken opposite Margot Robbie’s Barbie. For the “I’m Just Ken” performance, Gosling was required to sing and dance, and the video shows some clips of how he learned the choreography. Gerwig, meanwhile, can be seen enjoying the fruit of her cast’s labor.

“Barbie” remains in theaters, having grossed $1.27 billion worldwide. The film is an awards contender already in numerous categories according to the Gold Derby odds.

Watch the backstage video on the making of “I’m Just Ken” below.

PREDICT the 2024 Oscar nominees through January 23

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions