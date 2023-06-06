SAG-AFTRA pre-authorizes strike by whopping margin

The votes are in and it’s a landslide. A massive 97.91 percent of almost half of the members voted yes in the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) referendum to authorize a strike if the union’s upcoming contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) fails to reach its goals. The current contract expires on June 30.

The union’s president Fran Drescher said that “the strike authorization votes have been tabulated and the membership joined their elected leadership and negotiating committee in favor of strength and solidarity.” She continued, “Together we lock elbows and in unity we build a new contract that honors our contributions in this remarkable industry, reflects the new digital and streaming business model and brings ALL our concerns for protections and benefits into the now! Bravo SAG-AFTRA, we are in it to win it.”

This maneuver is not happening in a vacuum. Over the weekend, the Directors Guild of America (DGA) and AMPTP reached an agreement in advance of their June 30 deadline. Chair of the negotiating committee Jon Avnet (director of “88 Minutes” and “Righteous Kill”) boasted of “significant improvements” in the area of “wages, streaming residuals, safety, creative rights and diversity, as well as securing essential protections for our members on new key issues like artificial intelligence.”

While the DGA struck a deal, however, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) continues to march on the picket lines, having now entered the second month of their strike. Many of the striking writers were displeased with the DGA not maintaining solidarity, even those who are members of both unions.

All three unions are dealing, to some degree, with the same changes in the industry, many of which derive from the rise of streaming services. Unique to the WGA is the issue of “mini-rooms,” in which the main structure of short television seasons are hammered out in advance by a small group of creatives prior to the hiring of full staff. In addition to loss of wages, this stunts room for advancement for junior writers.

