SAG Awards nominee profile: Anthony Carrigan (‘Barry’) becomes the heart of a very dark series

After getting recognized twice as part of the ensemble for “Barry,” Anthony Carrigan has finally scored his first individual nomination at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for best actor in a TV comedy for the show’s third season. Combined with his nomination this year as part of the show’s ensemble, it marks Carrigan’s fourth career nomination at SAG.

Like Carrigan, all four of his fellow nominees are gunning to win their first career SAG Award: Bill Hader (“Barry”), Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”), Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”) and Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”). All four, like Carrigan, are also nominated as part of their show’s respective ensemble casts.

Carrigan is nominated for playing NoHo Hank, a relentlessly positive and somewhat naïve man who’s become the head of the Chechen mafia. Season three finds Hank in a romantic relationship with Cristobal (Michael Irby), the leader of the rival Bolivian mafia. The two of them attempt to navigate the relationship while being in enemy organizations. After several instances of saving each other from being found out or killed, Cristobal’s wife kidnaps him, forcing Hank to travel to Bolivia to save him. Hank is soon captured in Bolivia and is forced to hear his fellow Chechens be devoured alive by a panther. He manages to break free from his shackles and kill his captors, before finding Cristobal being tortured by his wife. Hanks kills her and consoles Cristobal while both are still in shock over what’s transpired.

Carrigan has made NoHo Hank a fan favorite since the first episode of the show premiered in 2018. He manages to make a member of the Chechen mafia into an utterly endearing character, even if he is also extremely aloof. This third season saw most of Hank’s storyline take place outside of his relationship with the titular character and in the process he became the heart of this immensely dark comedy. The relationship his character has with Cristobal also allows Carrigan to show a new level of vulnerability which makes his character all the more sympathetic and one of the only people you find yourself genuinely rooting for.

There are a couple of factors that work against Carrigan at the SAG Awards. Most notably are the fact that he’s nominated against his co-star (Hader), which could result in vote-splitting, and that he’s in a supporting role. With regards to the first hurdle, just last year we saw Jason Sudeikis win the category despite being nominated alongside his “Ted Lasso” castmate Brett Goldstein. Other examples of nominees winning when up against a co-star include David Hyde Pierce for “Frasier” (1995, alongside Kelsey Grammar) and Robert Downey Jr. for “Ally McBeal” (2000, alongside Peter MacNicol).

As for being in a supporting role, that actually has not been a big disadvantage in this category. Several scene-stealing supporting performers have pulled off wins here: Jason Alexander for “Seinfeld” (1994), Pierce for “Frasier” (1995), Downey Jr. for “Ally McBeal” (2000), Sean Hayes for “Will and Grace” (2001-2002, 2005), Ty Burrell for “Modern Family” (2013) and Tony Shalhoub for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (2018-2019). Considering all of that, Carrigan stands a solid chance of adding his name to both of those accomplished lists.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2023 contenders in film and TV.

