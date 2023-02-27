SAG Awards 2023: Best film prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our Users GhostFace123 and mazin for a perfect score when predicting the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards film winners on Sunday night. Our top scorers are actually tied with 24 other people but have the better point score of 9,650 using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Over 3,800 people worldwide predicted these SAG Awards champs with our top scorers getting 6 of 6 categories for films correct. Movie champs at the Beverly Hills ceremony included “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and its stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis plus Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”).

SEE 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards: Full Winners List

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 13 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Matt Noble and Ray Richmond are best at 83.33%. We then have a tie at 66.67% for Riley Chow, Denton Davidson, Rob Licuria, Tom O’Neil and Paul Sheehan. Tied at 50.00% each are Charles Bright, Joyce Eng, Daniel Montgomery and myself. Marcus Dixon and Christopher Rosen finish at 33.33%. See Editors’ scores.

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions