SAG Awards 2023: Best TV prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User brendanyarem for a terrific score of 77.78% when predicting the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards TV winners on Sunday night. Our top scorer is just ahead of 44 other people and has a good point score of 5,130 using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Over 2,500 people worldwide predicted these SAG Awards champs with our top scorer getting 6 of 6 categories for films correct. Television champs at the Beverly Hills ceremony included “The White Lotus: Sicily,” “Abbott Elementary” and “Stranger Things.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 10 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Marcus Dixon and Daniel Montgomery are tied with 66.67% accuracy. We then have Joyce Eng, Rob Licuria, Christopher Rosen and myself at 55.56%. We then have Charles Bright, Denton Davidson, Matt Noble and Ray Richmond tied at 44.44%. See Editors’ scores.

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions