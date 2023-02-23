SAG Awards 2023: Complete list of presenters for Sunday’s ceremony

A complete list of presenters for Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards was revealed on Thursday morning. Additional names might be added by the weekend. The 29th annual SAG/AFTRA ceremony will be live streamed on the Netflix YouTube channel this Sunday, February 26, at 8:00 p.m. ET; 5:00 p.m. PT.
It has been a long-standing tradition that cast members reunite on stage to present clips from the nominees in the film ensemble category. The following actors and actresses have been announced as those presenters for Sunday:
“Babylon” — Jovan Adepo, Diego Calva, Li Jun Li
“The Banshees of Inisherin” — Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh
“The Fabelmans” — Paul Dano, Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams
“Women Talking” — Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Rooney Mara
Two-time Oscar winner Sally Field will receive the SAG life achievement award presented by Andrew Garfield.
Other presenters announced:
Jason Bateman
Emily Blunt
Matt Bomer
Jeff Bridges
Jessica Chastain
Don Cheadle
Ariana DeBose
Fran Drescher
Antonia Gentry
Eugene Levy
Caleb McLaughlin
Paul Mescal
Jenna Ortega
Ashley Park
Aubrey Plaza
Amy Poehler
Haley Lu Richardson
Adam Scott
Zendaya
PREDICT the 2023 SAG winners through February 26
Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?