SAG Awards 2023: Complete list of presenters for Sunday’s ceremony

A complete list of presenters for Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards was revealed on Thursday morning. Additional names might be added by the weekend. The 29th annual SAG/AFTRA ceremony will be live streamed on the Netflix YouTube channel this Sunday, February 26, at 8:00 p.m. ET; 5:00 p.m. PT.

It has been a long-standing tradition that cast members reunite on stage to present clips from the nominees in the film ensemble category. The following actors and actresses have been announced as those presenters for Sunday:

“Babylon” — Jovan Adepo, Diego Calva, Li Jun Li

“The Banshees of Inisherin” — Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh

“The Fabelmans” — Paul Dano, Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams

“Women Talking” — Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Rooney Mara

Two-time Oscar winner Sally Field will receive the SAG life achievement award presented by Andrew Garfield.

Other presenters announced:

Jason Bateman

Emily Blunt

Matt Bomer

Jeff Bridges

Jessica Chastain

Don Cheadle

Ariana DeBose

Fran Drescher

Antonia Gentry

Eugene Levy

Caleb McLaughlin

Paul Mescal

Jenna Ortega

Ashley Park

Aubrey Plaza

Amy Poehler

Haley Lu Richardson

Adam Scott

Zendaya

